"Entitlement from these young fu**ers is wild": Fans react as Marvin Harrison Jr. misses his NFL Combine press conference

Fans aren't too pleased with Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. after he opted to not attend his NFL draft Combine press conference. Harrison Jr. decided to not work out at the combine but did attend it to meet with teams and was expected to speak to the media.

However, on Friday, it was revealed Harrison Jr. will no longer speak to the media, which some fans reacted to.

"The entitlement from these young f*****s is wild."

"What’s up with these new kids bro why can’t they just do what they’re supposed to do."

"These new kids never wanna put in any work off the field."

"He did not play in the bowl game, no combine workouts and now no media availability."

Many fans seem to think college players already making millions through NIL deals have changed the landscape.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s draft projection

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. will likely be the first non-quarterback drafted in the 2024 NFL draft.

Harrison Jr. will be selected in the first five picks, and will likely go third or fourth overall, depending on if the New England Patriots opt to select a quarterback at three.

In ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest mock draft, he had Marvin Harrison Jr. going fourth overall to the Arizona Cardinals, and heaped praise on him.

“You love the size, the physicality, contested catches, the consistency as well,” the ESPN analyst said, via On3.

“But I think the skillset he brings to the table and the mindset. Keep in mind, his dad is obviously a Hall of Famer. Brought that businesslike approach. Marvin Harrison Jr. is all about football and he’s gonna make everybody in that locker room and practice field focus on one thing, which is winning football."

Last season, Harrison Jr. recorded 67 receptions for 1,211 yards for 14 touchdowns. It will be interesting to see which team gets the wide receiver, and whether someone will trade up to land a generational talent.