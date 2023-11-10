Brittany and Patrick Mahomes appeared for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS collection and Swifties might find the development disconcerting. At least, that was the reaction was social media.

Kim Kardashian has a reported feud with Taylor Swift after her then-husband Kanye West interrupted the latter's MTV Video Music Awards acceptance for the Best Female Video for "You Belong with Me" in 2009. He invoked Beyonce and took the gloss away from the whole presentation, which he later attributed to having had alcohol. He apologized to Swift, which she confirmed later that year.

However, in 2010, she put out a song "Innocent", which was interpreted as a dig at Kanye West. In 2013, the rapper recanted his apology. But things seemed to improve between them for some years before in 2016 West released "Famous" that contained a sexual dig at Taylor and that seemed to reignite the feud between them.

It was at that time that Kim Kardashian got involved in the whole affair after Taylor Swift was inferred to take a dig at Kanye West at the Grammies about that song. She later released a video of her husband speaking with Swift and running the lyrics by her, which Taylor countered by saying never contained the words "bitch" as it appeared in the song.

Now, of course, Kim Kardashian is separated from Kanye West and that might have cooled down the whole kerfuffle. But since fans do not have any confirmation about the whole affair, they were quick to say that the Swifties will not forgive Patrick and Brittany Mahomes for their SKIMS collaboration.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes accused of siding with Kim Kardashian over the Swifties' idol

Social media was abuzz with reactions about this collaboration. Patrick and Brittany Mahomes sure did not make the Swifties happy. Here are some curated reactions from X, formerly known as Twitter.

Brittany Mahomes firmly looks to be in Taylor Swift's camp now

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are the two biggest stars for the Kansas City Chiefs. And ever since Taylor Swift has been present for her reported beau's game, she has hung out with Brittany Mahomes as well.

Recently, they have been seen together in New York City hanging out together along with other friends of the singer, like Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid. Their friendship is also now Instagram official.

Therefore, even though the Chiefs quarterback and his wife might have appeared in Kim Kardashian's line, it does not look likely that it will lead to some rupture in the blossoming friendship.