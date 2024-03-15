The Kansas City Chiefs recently signed wide receiver Marquise Brown to a one-year $7 million deal in free agency.

It's a great value deal for the reigning Super Bowl champions as Brown seeks to improve his market value for next year's free agency by playing for the Chiefs similar to what Juju Smith-Schuster did two years ago.

The 26-year-old wideout could be the missing piece for the Patrick Mahomes-led offense. The two-time NFL MVP finally has another player who could be a reliable deep threat, like Tyreek Hill.

Fans on social media were stunned after the Chiefs signed Brown. They think the AFC West franchise could easily three-peat now that they have got another great player to help Mahomes. Here's how fans reacted on social media:

A few weeks ago the Kansas City Chiefs announced that they were releasing Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Although Scantling contributed to back-to-back Super Bowl wins for the franchise, his low production in the regular season was a concern for the team, given that he was earning close to $10 million every year.

His release cleared $12 million in cap space for the Chiefs, and the franchise has brought in Marquise Brown as his replacement. Brown played for the Cardinals last season and had 51 receptions for 574 yards along with four touchdowns in 14 games.

Chiefs' plans for the 2024 Draft might not change after signing Marquise Brown

Marquise Brown: New York Giants vs Arizona Cardinals

Although the Chiefs have signed Marquise Brown, they could still likely draft another wide receiver in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The upcoming draft class is stacked with wide receivers, and players like Adonai Mitchell, Xavier Worthy or Troy Franklin could be available for the Chiefs to draft in the first round.

However, there's a possibility that the team might draft an offensive tackle in the first round, and then a wide receiver in the second round. Brett Veach, general manager of the Kansas City Chiefs, has made some excellent personnel moves in recent years, and whatever he decides will not be criticized.

The Chiefs currently have these wide receivers on their roster:

Rashee Rice Marquise Brown Justin Watson Skyy Moore Justyn Ross Kadarius Toney