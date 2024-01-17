The New England Patriots introduced head coach Jerod Mayo during a press conference on Thursday. Owner Robert Kraft was also present as the media asked the duo many questions about Mayo taking over as head coach.

During the introductory press conference, there was a comical and bizarre moment between Kraft and Mayo. Kraft was struggling to pronounce one of Mayo's brother's names. After botching the pronunciation, Mayo corrected Kraft and responded by saying:

"It's one of those black names. I'll help you with that."

The two laughed as Mayo handled the situation perfectly, as things could have easily gotten awkward between the two.

However, this led NFL fans to react to the bizarre moment with Jerod Mayo. A majority of fans found the moment funny, much like Kraft and Mayo.

Former New England Patriots James White thinks Jerod Mayo will succeed as the Patriots new head coach

James White during New England Patriots vs. New York Jets

Taking over a 4-13 team won't be an easy task for Jerod Mayo who will have to replace the big shoes of Bill Belichick.

While many in the Patriots organization think he is the guy to turn their franchise around, a former New England Patriots running back thinks Mayo will succeed as head coach.

James White recently discussed the reasons he thinks Mayo will be a great head coach with Brian Barrett on the "Off the Pike" podcast.

“Very vocal, very loud, very energetic," White said. "He’s a guy who can communicate with every single person on the team in the locker room, coaching staff and he knows the game of football. That’s one of the best traits that he had as a player. He was very smart, very knowledgeable.”

Mayo will have a busy off-season because the team will most likely replace quarterbacks Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe for the QB position.

The Patriots also hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which will be helpful for them to draft good players in April.

