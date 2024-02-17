Patrick Mahomes is currently in the middle of one of the greatest runs by any player in NFL history. He has helped the Kansas City Chiefs win three Super Bowl titles in the past five years, including in each of the past two seasons. Next year he will have an opportunity to make history by becoming the first quarterback ever to lead his team to three consecutive championships.

While the Chiefs will enter next season as the favorites to do exactly that, Stephen A Smith thinks they will have a difficult time getting it done. During an episode of First Take, Smith specifically mentioned Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals as their biggest obstacle next year.

Many fans around the NFL disagreed with Smith's take and took to X to dispute it:

Fans reacted to the following comment Smith specifically made when asked which team will be the biggest hurdle for the Chiefs' potential three-peat next year:

"Honestly speaking, I think it's Cincinnati Bengals, because of Joe Burrow. A healthy Joe Burrow, with Chase, Higgins, Boyd, and crew, I can't underestimate them. I've watched Joe Burrow get the Cincinnati Bengals to a Super Bowl ... this dude is no joke ... With him, they're a title contender."

Smith also mentioned Patrick Mahomes' stellar record during his playoff career. In just six appearances, he has made it to four Super Bowls and won three of them. In 18 total playoff games, he has an outstanding 15-3 record. His only postseason losses include two to Tom Brady and the other to Joe Burrow. This is why Smith gives the Bengals the best shot at stopping the Chiefs' dynasty.

Patrick Mahomes vs Joe Burrow head-to-head record

Joe Burrow vs Patrick Mahomes

Of all the quarterbacks Mahomes has played against, Joe Burrow is the only one who has the rare bragging rights of a winning head-to-head record against the Chiefs QB. The two quarterbacks have faced off against each other four times in their careers so far, with Burrow holding a surprising 3-1 lead over Mahomes.

Two of their meeting have come during the regular season, where Burrow has a perfect 2-0 record. The other two occurred during the NFL playoffs, where the two sides had one victory apiece. Burrow helped the Cincinnati Bengals defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC Championship game but got his revenge in their next postseason face-off.