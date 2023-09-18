Make that two wins to start the 2023 NFL season for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. It's not just that they're winning. Instead, they send a message as an early favorite to win Super Bowl LVIII.

While Cowboys fans celebrate their beloved team’s recent achievements, some football fans discredit the victory. They argue that what was billed as a marquee matchup turned into a mismatch after an unfortunate opening weekend injury.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys dominated an Aaron Rodgers-less Jets squad

The NFL’s official Twitter account posted a graphic regarding the Dallas Cowboys’ 30-10 victory over the New York Jets at AT&T Stadium. That’s back-to-back victories against the two New York-based NFL teams for Dak Prescott and company.

However, a football fan was quick to put things into perspective by commenting:

“Relax they played Zach Wilson”

Another Twitter user expressed:

“Doesnn't surprise me.”

Here are other reactions to another dominating victory by Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

The first comment pointed out that the Cowboys went up against Zach Wilson instead of Aaron Rodgers. The four-time NFL Most Valuable Player lasted four snaps in the Jets season opener against the Buffalo Bills before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury.

Meanwhile, Wilson has completed only 55 percent of his passes in his first two seasons. The former BYU standout has thrown for 15 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He threw three more interceptions against the Cowboys, bringing his picks total to 21 in 23 games.

Conversely, Dak Prescott had 31 completions out of 38 throws for 255 yards, two touchdowns, and zero touchdowns. CeeDee Lamb has 11 catches for 143 yards, while Tony Pollard finished with 25 carries for 72 yards. The Cowboys' offense hummed despite missing Brandin Cooks to injury.

Micah Parsons is impressive in their Week 2 victory against the Jets

The Jets have talented players on offense like Breece Hall, Dalvin Cook, Allen Lazard, and 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson.

However, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn developed a masterful plan to neutralize the Jets' attack. After going for over 100 yards in Week 1, Dallas shut down Hall to four carries for nine yards. Wilson had New York’s sole touchdown catch but was limited to two receptions.

Meanwhile, Micah Parsons was all over the field, finishing with four tackles (three for negative yardage), four quarterback hits, two sacks, and a pass deflection. The Cowboys had three sacks, five quarterback hits, and seven pass deflections versus the Jets.

The Cowboys look to sustain their momentum in Week 3 when they visit the Arizona Cardinals. Like the Jets, the Cardinals have been playing without starting quarterback Kyler Murray.