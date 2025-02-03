"Rare Jerry Jones W" - Fans side with Cowboys GM amid latest reports on Mike McCarthy's exit

Mike McCarthy's departure from the Dallas Cowboys was handled strangely. The Chicago Bears asked to interview the head coach, but the request was denied because the Cowboys still wanted to keep him. Days later, Dallas was looking for a new head coach because they had not reached an agreement on a contract extension.

The first impressions after McCarthy's departure were not positive on the Cowboys. Blocking the veteran coach for interviewing with a different team would have been understandable had they kept him, but that was not the case.

It appears that, after all, Jerry Jones might have found a reason for this. On Pro Bowl Sunday, a report emerged that there was a disconnection between the number of years offered to McCarthy and what Jones offered. Based on the report, NFL fans sided with the owner:

"Better than unemployment. Don’t understand coach here. Unless he just wanted out", said one fan.

"My guy was looking for the ultimate job security lol", a second fan said.

"Translation: maximize his payout because he knew he was likely going to get fired soon", a third fan wrote.

What was Mike McCarthy's record with the Dallas Cowboys?

Throughout five years with the franchise, he boasted great results, finishing his tenure with 49-35. He also added two NFC East titles, with three straight seasons with a 12-5 record.

However, his lack of playoff success hurt his tenure, as he did not reach the NFC Championship Game in any of the five seasons he was there.

Who's the current head coach for the Dallas Cowboys?

The new era of Cowboys football will be led by Brian Schottenheimer. This will be his first season as a head coach in the NFL. He's the son of the late Marty Schottenheimer, who coached four different teams in the league.

Curiously, Schottenheimer was part of McCarthy's coaching staff. He was their offensive coordinator for the past two seasons, leading one of the NFL's best offenses in the 2023 season.

He also has experience in offensive staffs with the Seattle Seahawks, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts before coaching in Dallas.

