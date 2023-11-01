Post announcing they fired head coach Josh McDaniels, the Raiders also announced they will be benching quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for backup Aidan O'Connell.

This came after Garoppolo's 10-for-21 126-yard performance, which included an interception, in Monday night's loss to the Detroit Lions.

O'Connell was drafted in the fourth round of this year's draft by the Raiders. He debuted on October 1 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, filling in for an injured Garoppolo. He completed 24 out of 39 passes for 238 yards and rushed for a touchdown.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

NFL fans react to Jimmy Garoppolo getting benched for Aidan O'Connell

NFL fans had plenty to say regarding Garoppolo being benched for O'Connell. While some believed Jimmy's short stint in Las Vegas was over, others criticized him for being the starter in the first place. Fans also criticized McDaniels for signing and playing Garoppolo rather than O'Connell.

Here's what fans had to say on social media:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Will Jimmy Garoppolo become a member of the Las Vegas Raiders next season?

Jimmy Garoppolo during the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Detroit Lions

The Las Vegas Raiders signed Garoppolo with a three-year, $67.5 million contract this off-season. Of the $67.5 million, $45 million is fully guaranteed. Garoppolo has $11.25 million fully guaranteed for next season and another $11.25 million if he can't pass a physical by March 17, 2024.

Expand Tweet

Many were confused regarding why the Raiders moved on from Derek Carr to sign Garoppolo this off-season. The move was made because McDaniels was the head coach and wanted one of his former quarterbacks running his team.

Now that McDaniels is gone, Garoppolo could be gone next season. It will be a messy situation for their new general manager and head coach if they want to move on from Garoppolo.

Only time will tell who the Raiders' future head coach, general manager and quarterback will be.

Will Garoppolo be a Raider next season?