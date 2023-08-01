As Madden NFL 24 nears its release date, Electronic Arts continues to reveal what players should expect. But they have not been warmly received.

On Monday, the official Madden NFL X account dropped a new post about Commissioner Tools, which allow players to customize their league however they wish:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, Redditors were less than thrilled, with many noting that these features could have appeared in earlier installments as an update:

"It was fixed in the beta which is great but marketing it as a feature is just the dumbest s*** lol"

An overview of Commissioner Tools in Madden NFL 24

There have been many improvements to the gameplay and graphics in Madden NFL 24, including better tackling and blocking mechanics.

Franchise Mode has also received updates, including the return of Training Camp, which brings with it a host of minigames from passing to kicking.

But today, Electronic Arts revealed another new aspect of Franchise Mode: Commissioner Tools, which provide players with ways to personalize their leagues.

These tools comprise the following:

Depth Chart Reordering can now be toggled on and off. ON means an automatic ranking of new acquisitions.

The strength of a position in a Draft Class can now be adjusted. Options include Very Weak, Weak, Normal, Strong, and Very Strong. In addition, for each setting, there is a chance that certain types of prospects will appear - for instance, more Generationals on Normal or top-tier talents on Very Strong.

Offensive and defensive play call settings can now be adjusted independently of each other.

A Snake Draft is now available in addition to a regular draft. Here, the order of picks inverts every other round.

Motivation Impact can now be adjusted. Higher impact means more interested free agents are more readily available; lower impact tips it towards less interested ones.

Trade Difficulty can now be adjusted. The easier the trade, the lower its value. The harder the trade, the higher its value.

Home Field Advantage can now be deactivated. If so, M-Factors (bonuses afforded to the home team) will also be deactivated.

Player progression and regression can now also be done based on age, in addition to position.

The number of negotiations per stage of free agency can now be set to any of the following: 1, 3, 5, 10, or Unlimited.

The Draft timer can now be deactivated. If so, the event will not progress until either the player or AI has made a move. Co-Commissioners now also have the power to advance the draft, just in case the Commissioner and his timekeeper are not around.

Madden NFL 24 hits the shelves on August 18. The game will be available on PS5, XSX/S, PS4, XONE, and PC.