Kansas City Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones is currently holding out from training in hopes of a new contract.
Jones, who is coming off of one the most-productive seasons of his career, as he was named a first-team All-Pro, a Pro Bowler, and became a two-time Super Bowl champion.
Today, the Kansas City Chiefs released their first depth chart this pre-season. To no surprise, Jones was listed as their number one defensive tackle. However, in an article posted by ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, he seems to be confused on the current situation.
NFL fans bash Mike Florio for a false report on Jones' situation with the Chiefs
Many fans were baffled with Mike Florio's tweet and confusion about Jones being listed on the depth chart. While he is currently away from the team, as he's holding out, he is still a member of the team.
Many fans questioned Florio's football knowledge while bashing him.
Here's how fans reacted:
Chris Jones is looking to be paid north of $30 million per year
Kansas City Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones is looking to get paid. Per The Athletic, Jones wants to be paid $30 million per year. As of right now, there is only one defensive tackle in the NFL who earns more than $30 million per season, and that's Aaron Donald.
Donald and Jones are arguably the two best defensive tackles in the NFL. It isn't the biggest surprise that Jones is seeking Donald-like money, given what he's done for KC since being drafted by them in 2016. He's made the Pro Bowl four times and has been named an All-Pro four times in his career.
Jones will be playing in the last year of his four-year $80 million contract that he signed in 2020.