Kansas City Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones is currently holding out from training in hopes of a new contract.

Jones, who is coming off of one the most-productive seasons of his career, as he was named a first-team All-Pro, a Pro Bowler, and became a two-time Super Bowl champion.

Today, the Kansas City Chiefs released their first depth chart this pre-season. To no surprise, Jones was listed as their number one defensive tackle. However, in an article posted by ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, he seems to be confused on the current situation.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk As a holdout, Chris Jones is not on the active roster. The Chiefs nevertheless have put him on the unofficial depth chart, as a first-string defensive tackle. nbcsports.com/nfl/profootbal…

NFL fans bash Mike Florio for a false report on Jones' situation with the Chiefs

Many fans were baffled with Mike Florio's tweet and confusion about Jones being listed on the depth chart. While he is currently away from the team, as he's holding out, he is still a member of the team.

Many fans questioned Florio's football knowledge while bashing him.

Here's how fans reacted:

Derba80 @Derba80 @ProFootballTalk I mean, you guys are supposed to have more knowledge than us fans, right?

Uncle Glenny @Maratea20G @ProFootballTalk You hate the Chiefs so bad and embarrass yourself all the time.

Lexi @lexiosborne @ProFootballTalk Still time to delete this

Jacob @jaketlarsen @ProFootballTalk Would you like to say the same thing about camp holdout Zack Martin being listed as a starter? pic.twitter.com/WkC1rty1ow

Dave Cartwright @TheChiefWildcat @ProFootballTalk Wow. This is embarrassing for you Florio. He’s under contract. Just because he’s not at camp, doesn’t mean he’s not on the active roster. If he wasn’t on the active roster, he wouldn’t be getting fined $50K a day right now.

Kalon Fullerton @cowlonfull @ProFootballTalk Mike I honestly don’t know if you’ve ever watched a football game before in your life

Joshua Woodley @jtothawood



And to think your handle is “Pro Football Talk.” It should be called clown football talk. @ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalkAnd to think your handle is “Pro Football Talk.” It should be called clown football talk.

Brett Parker @thebrettparker @ProFootballTalk Stop misleading for engagement. He's on the roster.

Sean Wald @AU_SeanWald @ProFootballTalk ProFootballTalk not having a basic understanding of how things work in football is… something.

Chris Jones is looking to be paid north of $30 million per year

Chris Jones during Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones is looking to get paid. Per The Athletic, Jones wants to be paid $30 million per year. As of right now, there is only one defensive tackle in the NFL who earns more than $30 million per season, and that's Aaron Donald.

NFL RUMORS @NFLREPORTCARD



DT Aaron Donald is the highest-paid DT in the league at $31.67 million, so it’s not unreasonable for Jones who some consider to have passed Donald… pic.twitter.com/cIPQFKvDIe REPORT: 4x Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones wants 30 million dollars per year, according to @ByNateTaylor of @TheAthletic. #Rams DT Aaron Donald is the highest-paid DT in the league at $31.67 million, so it’s not unreasonable for Jones who some consider to have passed Donald… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Donald and Jones are arguably the two best defensive tackles in the NFL. It isn't the biggest surprise that Jones is seeking Donald-like money, given what he's done for KC since being drafted by them in 2016. He's made the Pro Bowl four times and has been named an All-Pro four times in his career.

Jones will be playing in the last year of his four-year $80 million contract that he signed in 2020.