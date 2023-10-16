At first, Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris lay motionless at Highmark Stadium after a one-yard run with 3:15 left in the second quarter. It’s a good sign he gave a thumbs up as he was placed on a stretcher before being boarded on an ambulance.

Unfortunately, it was a familiar sight for the Bills and their fans because Damar Hamlin was in the same situation late last season. However, football fans cannot stand NBC’s approach to covering Harris’ injury by reopening old wounds on what happened to Hamlin.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans cannot understand why NBC brought up Damar Hamlin during Damien Harris’ injury

A tackle by New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke may have triggered Harris’ injury. But as medical personnel attended to the fifth-year running back, the NBC Sunday Night Football coverage brought Damar Hamlin into the conversation.

Expand Tweet

They panned a camera on the inactive defensive back, who was visibly distraught after what happened to his teammate. Football fans also cannot understand why the network devoted more coverage to Hamlin’s previous incident than what’s happening to Harris.

That approach led this fan to comment:

“The way everyone has exploited Damar Hamlin over his near-death experience is so damn disgusting and sickening.”

Expand Tweet

Another Twitter user chimed in:

“Hey NBC, can you maybe NOT stick a microphone in Damar Hamlin's face tonight? Have some class.”

Expand Tweet

Here are other reactions to NBC’s decision to revisit the Damar Hamlin incident as the Damien Harris situation unfolded.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The only similarity between the Damien Harris and the Damar Hamlin incidents is that both players were brought out of the stadium by an ambulance. Ironically, the medical vehicle that brought Harris out of the Buffalo Bills’ home field still displayed Hamlin’s jersey.

However, Harris showed a thumbs up, giving Bills fans some sigh of relief. Conversely, Hamlin’s cardiac rhythm was disrupted after tackling Tee Higgins in the Bills’ Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals last season. It could have been a fatal situation if not treated within three minutes.

Hamlin eventually recovered and was cleared to play this season. But as the graphic stated while the camera was on him, Hamlin was inactive for the fifth time this season.

Update on the Damien Harris injury

After leaving the game in an ambulance, the Bills’ Public Relations department tweeted:

“Injury Update: Damien Harris (neck) is out for the game. He has movement in his arms and legs. Harris is being taken to hospital for further testing.”

Expand Tweet

After spending his first four NFL seasons with the New England Patriots, Harris signed a one-year, $1.7 million contract to join the Bills this year. He had 23 carries for 94 yards and a touchdown for Buffalo before the injury.