Damar Hamlin is hailed for one of the most inspirational stories in modern football: overcoming a near-fatal mid-game cardiac arrest and eventually returning to the field.

During Sunday night's Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game on NBC, viewers were treated to a less flattering sight: that of the safety, who was a healthy scratch, picking his teeth, and then swallowing the particle.

That moment was somehow caught on camera, causing fans to mostly groan in disgust.

The Bills would eventually lose 24-18 at Paycor Stadium, with Josh Allen tallying two touchdowns (one a pass to Stefon Diggs, the other a rush) against one interception.

Damar Hamlin speaks up on returning to site of cardiac arrest and reveals scholarship honoring his rescuers

If January 2 was a harrowing night for Damar Hamlin, then Sunday represented much-needed closure on that saga.

Earlier that day, the Bills safety shared a photo of himself with the ten University of Cincinnati medics that saved his life.

Over the next three years, Hamlin's philanthropic foundation, Chasing M's, will also distribute ten $1,000 scholarships, each named after said medics, to individuals from the less affluent areas of Cincinnati.

“I’m humbled by the opportunity to set up a scholarship program to honor this team of professionals — my Cincinnati heroes — who helped save my life," Damar Hamlin said. "Today, as I look at honoring these Cincinnati heroes and lifting up young people who are trying to find their way, I’m reminded of the enormous blessing I’ve been given through my charity and the generosity of people around the world.”

He also related the announcement to his own experience as a youth.

"When I look back, the chance I was given to receive a scholarship to go to Central Catholic High School in my hometown of Pittsburgh was something that changed the entire course of my life," he added. "Without it, I would not be who I am today, and I’m forever grateful. Today, as I look at honoring these Cincinnati heroes and lifting up young people who are trying to find their way, I’m reminded of the enormous blessing I’ve been given through my charity and the generosity of people around the world.”

More information on the scholarship program, including criteria for eligibility, will be updated soon.