New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is an outgoing person. His responses to reporter's questions often make headlines, but a former player is now unhappy with his recent attitude toward him.

After the Las Vegas Raiders defeated Belichick and the Patriots, defensive tackle Adam Butler wanted to catch up with his former head coach. However, that's not what happened. Butler told reporters that Belichick gave him the cold shoulder. He said even a wave from his former head coach would have been acceptable.

“It did make me very upset that Bill didn’t even have the respect to say anything after the game, not even congratulate me or tell me ‘You look good’ or ‘You don’t look good’ whatever, you know. ‘Kiss my a*s or something.’ He didn’t say anything. I felt disrespected, which made me feel bad. But I know Coach Belichick has bigger things to worry about. They’re going through a tough time, but I mean, sheesh, wave or something,” said Butler.

Butler's comments made their way around social media. New England Patriots fans and all NFL fans commented on the interaction.

While some weren't surprised Belichick ignored a former Patriots player, others called the longtime head coach a "sore loser." Some even compared him to Tom Brady.

How long did Adam Butler play for Bill Belichick and the Patriots?

As an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt, Butler was signed by the New England Patriots in May 2017. He played four seasons with the Patriots and even won Super Bowl LIII with the team. During his tenure with the Patriots, he played 63 games. He recorded 54 tackles, 96 combined tackles, 15 sacks and nine passes deflected.

Butler then signed a two-year contract with the Miami Dolphins. However, he played just one season with the team. After failing a physical before the 2022 NFL season, he was released by the Dolphins. In January 2023, he was signed by the Las Vegas Raiders and made the 53-man roster. In six games this season, he has five tackles, nine combined tackles and one sack.