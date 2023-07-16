After months of speculation, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins signed with the Tennessee Titans. Although the Titans were on the list of teams that he could choose from, the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots were also contenders.
As the news broke on Sunday afternoon that Hopkins had signed a two-year deal with the Titans, the Patriots fans were livid. Those on Twitter were taken aback by Bill Belichick, who is the general manager as well as the head coach, not pulling it off.
When it was announced that the wide receiver was down to the Titans and not Patriots, New England fans became even more enraged.
Some said that he isn't giving quarterback Mac Jones a chance at success without giving him weapons. Others believe that he wasted salary cap space on less talented players, leaving little to sign a big-time wide receiver like Hopkins.
Fans are still questioning why the wide receiver would want to catch passes from Ryan Tannehill over Patrick Mahomes or Mac Jones.
The final decision was likely due to money and clearly, the Patriots didn't present a lucrative enough offer for him. Now, the Tennessee Titans, who are likely to increase their odds of winning the division, will have one of the greatest wide receivers of this generation.
Here are a set of reactions from fans on Twitter:
How much is DeAndre Hopkins' contract with the Tennessee Titans?
Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was drafted by the Houston Texans in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He spent seven seasons with the Texans and then the last three with the Arizona Cardinals. In 2023, he will now be headed back to the AFC South and play for the Tennessee Titans.
On Sunday afternoon, the news broke of the wide receiver's decision to sign with the Titans. Many expected a decision to be made about his free agency soon as training camp nears.
The 31-year-old wide receiver signed a two-year deal that is worth $26 million. The contract also includes incentives that could make the contract worth up to $32 million.
He reportedly chose the Titans over the Patriots because of the financial aspects of the deal. The Chiefs, who were also said to be in on trade talks, didn't have the salary cap space to make an enticing offer.
His last contract with the Arizona Cardinals was a two-year deal worth $54 million.
