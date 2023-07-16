After months of speculation, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins signed with the Tennessee Titans. Although the Titans were on the list of teams that he could choose from, the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots were also contenders.

As the news broke on Sunday afternoon that Hopkins had signed a two-year deal with the Titans, the Patriots fans were livid. Those on Twitter were taken aback by Bill Belichick, who is the general manager as well as the head coach, not pulling it off.

When it was announced that the wide receiver was down to the Titans and not Patriots, New England fans became even more enraged.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Some said that he isn't giving quarterback Mac Jones a chance at success without giving him weapons. Others believe that he wasted salary cap space on less talented players, leaving little to sign a big-time wide receiver like Hopkins.

Fans are still questioning why the wide receiver would want to catch passes from Ryan Tannehill over Patrick Mahomes or Mac Jones.

The final decision was likely due to money and clearly, the Patriots didn't present a lucrative enough offer for him. Now, the Tennessee Titans, who are likely to increase their odds of winning the division, will have one of the greatest wide receivers of this generation.

Here are a set of reactions from fans on Twitter:

… @JaysGotNext Bill Belichick still the worst gm in the league fuck this guy

Casey Baker @_CaseyBaker



For the Patriots to miss out on DeAndre Hopkins because they were too cheap is pretty on brand at this point. Mac Jones goes into his 3rd season now without a #1 WR. Great job Bill. Ian Rapoport @RapSheet



He gets a base of $12M in Year 1 with a chance to get to $15M. The #Titans are giving star WR DeAndre Hopkins a 2-year, $26M deal worth up to $32M with incentives, source said.He gets a base of $12M in Year 1 with a chance to get to $15M. twitter.com/dougkyed/statu… What an absolute joke this is. The Titans win because they had the better offer on the table.For the Patriots to miss out on DeAndre Hopkins because they were too cheap is pretty on brand at this point. Mac Jones goes into his 3rd season now without a #1 WR. Great job Bill. twitter.com/rapsheet/statu…

Tzali Nislick @tzalinislick Either Bill Belichick didn’t want DeAndre Hopkins or he didn’t try hard enough to sign him. It’s indefensible either way. Do you want to help out your 1st round QB or not? Another mediocre 8-win season incoming.

Savage @SavageSports_ I’m hearing that the Patriots had a great visit with Hopkins but they really weren’t close on the price.



So this really is on Bill.



They wanted Hopkins at their price point.

Speak Up @_SpeakU Bill Belichick does not believe in getting Mac Jones the help he needs.



How do you let DeAndre Hopkins sign with the Titans.

Evan Lazar @ezlazar



Now up to JuJu, Parker, Bourne, Thornton, and the two tight ends to make this passing offense work. You guys know my feelings on Hopkins. This is a miss for the #Patriots on a guy who could’ve really changed the complexion of their season.Now up to JuJu, Parker, Bourne, Thornton, and the two tight ends to make this passing offense work.

SamuelDaHooper @SRwaganje



Unbelievable. Cheap ass organization. Ian Rapoport @RapSheet



He gets a base of $12M in Year 1 with a chance to get to $15M. The #Titans are giving star WR DeAndre Hopkins a 2-year, $26M deal worth up to $32M with incentives, source said.He gets a base of $12M in Year 1 with a chance to get to $15M. twitter.com/dougkyed/statu… YOU MEAN TO TELL ME BILL BELICHICK COULDN’T OFFER THAT AMOUNT OF MONEY FOR DEANDRE HOPKINS!!Unbelievable. Cheap ass organization. twitter.com/rapsheet/statu…

Joseph King of the Tweeterlites @TheJoeyMcNeely Bill Belichick thinks DeVante Parker is worth more than DeAndre Hopkins.

How much is DeAndre Hopkins' contract with the Tennessee Titans?

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was drafted by the Houston Texans in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He spent seven seasons with the Texans and then the last three with the Arizona Cardinals. In 2023, he will now be headed back to the AFC South and play for the Tennessee Titans.

NFL @NFL BREAKING: Titans signing WR DeAndre Hopkins to a 2-year, $26M deal worth up to $32M with incentives. (via @rapsheet)

On Sunday afternoon, the news broke of the wide receiver's decision to sign with the Titans. Many expected a decision to be made about his free agency soon as training camp nears.

The 31-year-old wide receiver signed a two-year deal that is worth $26 million. The contract also includes incentives that could make the contract worth up to $32 million.

He reportedly chose the Titans over the Patriots because of the financial aspects of the deal. The Chiefs, who were also said to be in on trade talks, didn't have the salary cap space to make an enticing offer.

His last contract with the Arizona Cardinals was a two-year deal worth $54 million.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault