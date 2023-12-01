Like most celebrations in the Mahomes' household, Brittany Mahomes went all out with their son Bronze's first birthday celebrations. They turned their basketball court into a football field, going with a theme. With countless attractions and custom-made clothes, this was a grand party overall.

A few fans, however, were quick to mock Brittany for her choices, calling her entire preparation as 'tacky.' Some were repulsed by the style, wondering why the former soccer player went overboard.

Calling her out for throwing the party for parents, one user said:

"Parties like this are for parents and not the kids. Kid at this age doesn't know what football even is and whether he likes it or not. As usual it's a show off for Britt."

Another user agreed, adding that she's 'keeping up' while trying to please the guests they'd invited:

Other fans were quick to comment, with one user labeling the scene as "tacky":

Though a few fans refused to snark on baby Bronze's birthday, many wondered if such an elaborate celebration for a one-year-old was necessary.

One user referenced her now-deleted IG stories, where Patrick Mahomes was caught saying "that's enough cake." While Brittany found the instance funny, some fans wondered if Patrick was actually annoyed.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes went all-out for Bronze's first birthday

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes made their son's first birthday celebration a big event. With slides and balloons and a lavish theme, the family gathered for one big event.

"Bronze's First Down" was the overall theme, also making MVP t-shirts. MVP, of course, meant Most Valuable Patrick. Nicknamed Bronze, the baby's name is Patrick Lavon Mahomes III.

Brittany and Patrick pose with Sterling and Bronze on the latter's first birthday

In a more recent clip, Brittany ended up sharing Bronze's video in a cute bear sweater.

Image Credit: Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes' official account (@brittanylynne)

Unable to hide her excitement, she said:

"Something about this is so cute, squishy boy."

Brittany has also taken to sharing bits and pieces of their Christmas decor, which looks just as grand as their lavish KC mansion:

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official account (@brittanylynne)

With December being such an important month in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes doubtless enjoys these moments with his family. With a game against the Green Bay Packers up next, Mahomes will be preparing for a tough game in the Wisconsin weather.