Last season, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw a league-high 15 interceptions while missing five games.

It was the first time in his career where he led the league in interceptions and it surpassed his previous career-high of 13 interceptions in 2017.

In 2021, he led the league in fumbles lost (6) and total fumbles (14), and also led the league in fumbles (12) in 2018. While Prescott got criticized for the number of turnovers he committed last season, he vowed this week to not reach the same milestone next season (via NFL.com):

"I won't have 10 interceptions this year."

NFL fans were quick to troll Dak Prescott and his promise. Some think it will come back to haunt him while others hope it signals a different style of offense:

Can Dak Prescott lead the Dallas Cowboys to the NFC Championship or the Super Bowl?

Dak Prescott has led the Dallas Cowboys to the playoff four times in his career. He has a postseason record of 2-4 and hasn't made it past the Divisional round yet.

While he hasn't had the best of luck in the postseason, he could bring Dallas further this year.

The NFC as a conference is nowhere near as competitive as the AFC, and only a few contenders (Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers) pose a real threat.

The Cowboys are one of the better teams in the NFC and beat Philadelphia (the reigning NFC champs) in one out of their two meetings last season. Dallas lost to the 49ers by a score of 19-12 in the Divisional round and fans were very disappointed by the sloppy way the game ended.

A highly questionable play call led to a Dak Prescott slide and the clock running out on Dallas' season. Going forward, they have to play better when it counts, and a lot of the pressure will be on Prescott.

We will see if he can deliver on his interceptions goal in the 2023 season.

