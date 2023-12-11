The Detroit Lions were believed to be one of the best teams in the NFC midway through the season, but the team has stalled over the past month. While they're still in a comfortable position to win the NFC North for the first time since 1993, their current level has fans concerned about a playoff run.

On Sunday, they lost to the Chicago Bears, who were sitting at 4-8 and with not much to play for in the final five weeks of the season. The Lions had beaten the Bears a couple of weeks ago on an amazing comeback, but this time, they couldn't muster another miracle against Justin Fields and his team.

NFL fans on social media roasted the Detroit Lions after falling to 9-4, stating that losing to such a weak team is inexcusable if they really want to fight with the NFC's best teams.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here are some of the reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Why are the Detroit Lions a good team now?

There's a lot to like about this new version, and it all started in 2021 when they hired Dan Campbell as their head coach.

The rebuild job he has orchestrated alongside Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes has been impressive. Dan Campbell has created an impressive team out of a mess, and the Detroit Lions have a great opportunity to win their division for the first time in 30 years.

Trading Matthew Stafford for Jared Goff seemed to be a painful move back in the day, but it turned out ok for both teams - and they got an extra first-round pick in the deal. Drafting Amon-Ra St. Brown was also a great move by Campbell and Holmes, and he developed into a real WR1 right at the start of his career.

They could lose all their games now, and in a worst-case scenario, they would still finish with last year's record. The Lions are for real, and they should finally return to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Perhaps more importantly, the division is still theirs to lose, and with a two-game advantage, losing the NFC North would be nearly impossible.

They might not be as good as the NFC's first-class, but they're still a very good team. Losses can happen all the time.