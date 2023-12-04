The Philadelphia Eagles were the NFL's most dominant team, losing only once in 11 games, heading into Week 13.

They had one of the most potent quarterbacks in Jalen Hurts, who could obliterate defenses on the ground as adeptly as he did in the air; prolific weapons to feed like D'Andre Swift, A.J. Brown and Dallas Goedert; and a strong offensive line that facilitated all those big plays like the notorious "Brotherly Shove."

They also had one of the league's most stacked defenses, littered with Pro Bowlers and up-and-comers alike, capable of shutting down any drive before it could even begin.

And the best part: They were facing the San Francisco 49ers, whom they had routed 31-7 in last season's NFC championship game.

However, a different kind of game occurred on Sunday. Brock Purdy was almost unstoppable, throwing for four touchdowns, while Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel rushed for one each as the 49ers won 42-19 at Lincoln Financial Field.

After the game, the Eagles became the subject of mockery.

Could Jalen Hurts’ concussion threaten his status for Eagles' next game vs. Cowboys?

Losing in lopsided fashion at home stings enough for the Philadelphia Eagles. But it may get worse.

Late in the third quarter, Jalen Hurts was rushing for extra yards when linebacker Oren Burks seemingly hit him in the helmet:

After a brief spell in the medical tent and locker, during which he was replaced by Marcus Mariota, he eventually returned to the field, but it was too little too late. Head coach Nick Sirianni said after the game:

"I thought he was fine when he came back in. We'll see how he's feeling."

And the Eagles hope to have a positive result for Hurts, as their next game is against the Dallas Cowboys, who themselves boast a deep defensive lineup despite some debilitating injuries to the likes of Trevon Diggs and Leighton Vander Esch.

DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons are still producing at a solid rate, while DaRon Bland has emerged as a Defensive Player of the Year candidate in Diggs’ absence, setting the record for most pick-sixes in one season.