Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is expected to be on the move in the 2024 offseason.

The veteran struggled to replicate his performances from his Seattle Seahawks days in Denver, and head coach Sean Payton is looking to move on from the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback. Given the Broncos' desperation to get Wilson off their books, teams looking for a starting-caliber quarterback could get the veteran at a discounted price.

One team reportedly interested in landing the former Seahawks star is the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team surprisingly parted ways with Mitchell Trubisky earlier this week, leaving them with only Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett on the roster. The Steelers will be in the market for a quarterback and bookmakers believe they are gearing up to land Wilson.

Fans on social media weren't too excited by the development. Wilson has had back-to-back underwhelming campaigns and has a massive contract that runs at least until 2026. Here are some comments from fans sharing their lack of enthusiasm for this potential trade on X, formerly called Twitter:

Russell Wilson is in desperate need of a change of scenery

Russell Wilson's blockbuster trade to the Denver Broncos hasn't yielded the results that either side had hoped for. He played 30 games for the team over the last two seasons and threw for only 6,594 passing yards and 42 touchdowns with 19 interceptions. The Broncos are 11-19 with Wilson as their starting quarterback.

Denver benched the veteran quarterback for their final two games of the 2023 season after he reportedly refused to waive the injury guarantees clause in his contract. Wilson revealed that the team had threatened to bench him after they beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8. He said:

"We beat the Chiefs, they came up to me during the bye week, beginning of the bye week, Monday or Tuesday, and they told me that if I didn’t change my contract, my injury guarantee, that I’d be benched for the rest of the year.”

The Broncos did not follow through on their threat until they were out of playoff contention. The team and the player have fallen out and will part ways in the offseason. It remains to be seen which team takes a punt on the quarterback after two underwhelming years in Denver.