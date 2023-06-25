Ever since Dalvin Cook was released by the Minnesota Vikings, many thought a host of teams would line up to secure his services. Thus far, that hasn't happened as the value on the running back position has nosedived.

Still, teams aren't in need to add to their rosters. Instead, most wait until training camp. Despite that, two teams have been linked with Cook: Buffalo and Miami.

Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Cook was speaking on Sirius XM and revealed that he is a perfect fit for Miami. He also stated that he has spoken with the Dolphins, which led to fans' reactions. One fan stated that Cook better not like going on boats, as a subtle dig at Tyreek Hill's incident last week.

"I hope Dalvin doesn’t like going on other people’s boats."

Other fans then gave their opinions on the running back's comments regarding Miami.

It looks like many fans are on board with Dalvin Cook becoming a Dolphin, but the money, as it always is, will be the sticking point. If he wants $10 million APY, then he will likely not be a Dolphin come Week 1 of the season.

Where will Dalvin Cook be playing in 2023?

Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears

There are likely a host of teams who could do with a running back that has four consecutive 1,000+ yard rushing seasons. Yet, the list of interested parties for Dalvin Cook is reportedly only two.

The Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins.

Cook's brother, James, plays for the Bills. There is a family tie there, and the former Vikings star is a Miami native.

Where he will land is anyone's guess. With Cook asking for $10 million a season, however, the list of teams who will pay that is likely short, if there are any teams willing to pay that at all.

Training camp has yet to begin, so we imagine that teams will not be in a rush to sign Cook. Instead, they wait to see what they have in their own running back rooms first or if an injury happens.

Either way, it feels like either Buffalo or Miami for Dalvin Cook, but we might have to wait a while before a move in finalized.

