Running back Saquon Barkley signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, who are the NFC East rival of his former team, the New York Giants. However, there are now questions about how the Eagles recruited Barkley during the legal tampering period.

Penn State head coach James Franklin spoke about Barkley's decision to sign with the Eagles in a press conference this week. He said that the Eagles' general manager, Howie Roseman, used Barkley's ties to Pennsylvania and the Penn State fan base to encourage him to sign with the Eagles.

If true, this would mean that Howie Roseman broke an NFL rule that prohibits general managers from speaking with players during the legal tampering period. Only agents are allowed to speak with general managers during the 52-hour window before free agency opens.

Fans of the New York Giants asked the organization to file a complaint against the Philadelphia Eagles. If found guilty, the Eagles could be forced to forfeit draft picks for breaking the tampering rule.

A few fans also noted that the Eagles filed a complaint against the Arizona Cardinals last year for apparently speaking with Jonathan Gannon while he was still coaching with Philadelphia. Other fans said that if the situation were reversed, the Eagles wouldn't think twice about filing a complaint against the Giants.

Below are some of the comments from New York Giants fans as they encourage the team to file a complaint:

Saquon Barkley's contract details

Saquon Barkley was drafted second overall by the New York Giants in the 2018 NFL Draft. The running back expressed interest in staying with the Giants but they still couldn't agree to an extension.

Saquon Barkley tested free agency for the first time and, shortly after, signed with the Philadelphia Eagles. The 27-year-old signed a three-year deal worth $37.75 million with $26 million in guaranteed money. Barkley will get a signing bonus of $11.625 million as well.

In 2024, his contract won't be financially demanding for the Eagles, as he will have a base salary of $1.375 million but he will receive a roster bonus of $250,000 for every game he plays.

Saquon Barkley will then get paid $11 million in 2025, along with a one-time $250,000 roster bonus at the start of the season. In the final year of his contract in 2026, he will get a base salary of $12 million, along with a $1 million roster bonus on the fifth day of the 2026 league year.