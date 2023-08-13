The New York Jets got Aaron Rodgers as their starting quarterback and now Zach Wilson is suddenly showing the potential which was missing in the last couple of seasons. The former first-round pick has struggled mightily to meet expectations and that has arguably been the difference between them making the playoffs and not doing so.

Hence, that is why getting a proven champion like the four-time league MVP was considered such a coup. Yet, as he showed against the Carolina Panthers in preseason today, Zach Wilson is maturing at a rate that previously was not thought possible. Such has been his performance in the preseason that many fans are calling, albeit tongue-in-cheek, for Aaron Rodgers to be made the backup quarterback instead.

Here are some of the best reactions on social media regarding the whole situation

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Reaction on X (formerly Twitter) about Zach Wilson's performance and some fans pining for him over Aaron Rodgers

Is Zach Wilson really so good that he could be a threat to Aaron Rodgers?

Preseason is not the time to make any concrete decisions about how you want to play in the regular season, especially the quarterback. That is decided more during training camp than what happens in these games. In fact, there is a higher chance that a backup quarterback gets some game feel in prior to the competitive games resuming, so that they can step in, if required.

As good as Zach Wilson was in this game and in the Hall-of-Fame against the Cleveland Browns, that cannot be taken as a definitive reason to replace Aaron Rodgers as the starting quarterback. For comparison, in the 2021 preseason, Zach Wilson was even better in two games than now. He had a 75 percent completion rate, 137.7 passer rating and two touchdowns and no interceptions. We all know how badly he fared in the regular season games.

In fact, even in this game, Tim Boyle threw for two touchdowns and had a completion rate of 90 percent. His only blemish was an interception but he redeemed himself by making a tackle to stop it from becoming a pick-six. Ultimately, the Panthers remained scoreless throughout the game. It is highly unlikely that anyone is calling for Tim Boyle to rise up the depth chart and become the starter.

So, all said and done, Aaron Rodgers will remain the starting quarterback going into the season. And if something does not go wrong remarkably over the course of the year, he will hope to lead the New York Jets into the playoffs and a pursuit of the Super Bowl.