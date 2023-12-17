Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Baker Mayfield produced the best performance of his NFL career against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 15, as he led his team to a 34-20 win on the road.

Mayfield completed 22 of 28 passes for 381 passing yards and four touchdowns, helping the Buccaneers improve to 7-7 and take a massive step toward the playoffs. The veteran quarterback finished with a perfect passer rating of 158.3, becoming the first visiting signal-caller to achieve the feat at Lambeau Field.

While Baker Mayfield made headlines, fans on social media slammed Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry for the team's lackluster outing in a crucial game for their playoff hopes.

Jordan Love and the Packers' offense had a good outing, with the quarterback completing 29 of 39 pass attempts for 284 passing yards and two touchdowns. However, the defense simply could not contain Mayfield and the Buccaneers offense.

In the post-game press conference, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was asked whether the team would consider parting ways with Barry. He responded:

“Now is not the time for that, to be honest with you.”

While LaFleur played down the prospect of the team firing Barry, Packers fans believe this performance was the nail in the coffin and Green Bay should get rid of Barry. Here are some of the comments:

NFC Playoff Picture: Baker Mayfield's magical performance put Packers in jeopardy

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield and Packers QB Jordan Love

Baker Mayfield's sensational performance saw the Buccaneers remain atop the NFC South standings with a 7-7 record. However, the Saints beat the New York Giants 24-6 and improved to 7-7, keeping pace with Tampa Bay in the race for the division title.

The Buccaneers beat the Saints 26-9 in the teams' first meeting this season. Tampa Bay will host the Jacksonville Jaguars, while New Orleans will travel to California to take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16. The Buccaneers and the Saints will then face each other in Week 17 in what is shaping up to be the NFC North title decider.

The Packers' loss was a massive blow to their playoff odds. A win would have seen them improve to 7-7 and climb to the sixth seed in the NFC playoff standings. However, they dropped to 6-8 and are the 11th seed. Green Bay will have to run the table, finish 9-8, and hope that results elsewhere help their cause.

Their playoff hopes are looking bleak, and if they miss out, expect changes in Green Bay in the offseason.