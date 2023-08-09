Fantasy Football expert projects Jerry Jeudy to have breakout season for Russell Wilson’s Broncos

Jerry Jeudy could be in for a breakout season. Jeudy will be the Denver Broncos' number-one wide receiver and now is in year two with quarterback Russell Wilson.

The hope for many Broncos fans is Wilson and the offense are much better than last year. In pursuit of this, Denver really worked on their offensive line and hired Sean Payton as head coach.

With that, fantasy football analyst Justin Henry believes that Jeudy is in for a breakout season for a couple of reasons. Here's what he said on the "Justin Henry Show":

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Right, we saw a changing of the guard, this is Jerry Jeudy's team now. He's the wide receiver (one), they drafted him in the first round for a reason.

"Dudes out there cutting up winning routes that not a lot of receivers can run. Top that off with a new head coach, Sean Payton, top that off with Russell Wilson supposedly looking way better this off-season."

With Justin Henry thinking Jerry Jeudy is in for a breakout season, he believes the Broncos wide receiver is a great fantasy football pick.

Jeudy won't be taken early, as people will try and make him their wide receiver two, but Henry is confident he will finally live up to the hype:

"I'm big on Jerry Jeudy this year and I think a lot of people are gonna overlook them because there's other names in that area that are a little sexier."

Henry also notes that in the final five games of the season, Jeudy had over five catches in all of them, which could translate to nearly 100 catches over the regular season. That plays a big role in why Henry is so confident Jeudy will be a breakout fantasy player this season.

Jerry Jeudy's NFL stats

Jerry Jeudy was drafted by the Denver Broncos with the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

In his rookie season, Jeudy recorded 52 receptions for 856 yards in 16 games, with 14 starts. His sophomore season was mirrored by injuries as he played in just 10 games, starting five and recording 38 receptions for 467 yards.

Last season, however, Jeudy broke through a bit as he had 67 receptions for 972 yards and six touchdowns. He took a bulk of that in the final half of the season, so should he be able to replicate it for a full season, he should have well over 1,000 yards.

Unsure about a trade offer? Make winning decisions with Sportskeeda Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer

Poll : Do you think Jerry Jeudy will have a breakout season? Yes No 0 votes