As the NFL regular season nears, Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp has been battling injuries, and it's making fantasy football players nervous.

With Kupp one of the best fantasy players to have, it appears that his injuries have caused some fantasy players to think twice about selecting him. After all, soft-tissue injuries are generally tough to get over.

With still a few weeks to go before Week 1 begins, players will be watching Kupp closely to decide if they select him in their drafts.

Cooper Kupp injuries have fantasy players concerned

Given how dynamic the Cooper Kupp-Matthew Stafford combination has been for the Rams, the want for fantasy players to pick Kupp is understandable as when in full flight, he's nearly unstoppable.

But for one fan, the hamstring injury is something of great concern:

"The current hamstring injury from training camp is very concerning."

Other fantasy players gave their thoughts on picking Cooper Kupp in fantasy drafts.

There is still so much doubt from fantasy players whether to take Kupp or not, and if they do, where and when do they select him? Hmm, decisions decisions.

Cooper Kupp set for bounce-back year with Rams?

Cooper Kupp looked to be following his "triple crown" efforts of 2021 last season as he started the first nine games of the season. He totaled 812 yards and six touchdowns on 75 receptions.

If we take his average yards per game (90.2) and have Kupp playing the rest of the season, he would have had 1,533 yards. However, an ankle injury sidelined him for the rest of the season.

This offseason, he was looking to get back to his best, but then a hamstring injury sidelined him, and now many are unsure of what to expect from Cooper Kupp in 2023.

While the term "bounce-back" might be a little strong, as last season he was on fire, Kupp will no doubt want to put together a good body of work before Week 1 to set him up for the regular season.

If he is fit and firing, then the Los Angeles Rams look like a completely different beast.