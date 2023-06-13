Create

Fantasy football fans urge Bills to make move for DeAndre Hopkins following Stefon Diggs’ absence from minicamp

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Jun 13, 2023 19:31 GMT
Stefon Diggs
Stefon Diggs' absence from Bills mini camp has many suggesting that it's time to bring DeAndre Hopkins in

Stefon Diggs hasn't been in attendance at Buffalo Bills' mini-camp this week. And his absence so far this offseason has officially become worrisome for the team. The last time the Bills' wide receiver was on the field, he was visibly upset with the team and quarterback Josh Allen.

The loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC playoffs clearly left him a bit disappointed with Buffalo's inability to get over their playoff hump. Bills' head coach Sean McDermott was asked on Tuesday about his wide receiver's absence and he said that he was very concerned about him not being in attendance.

While this is not a contract issue for Stefon Diggs it is unclear what exactly he wants from the team. But the continued absence of the wide receiver has the dedicated Bills Mafia fan base looking for other options.

Many suggest that the Buffalo Bills should bring free-agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in for a visit. Perhaps he could even be the new number one wide receiver for the team. Others suggest that Gabe Davis could take advantage of this opportunity and lock up the top wide receiver spot.

How this situation with the wide receiver plays out could be the signal of how the Buffalo Bills' season will play out, even before it begins.

Comment by u/Haskins77 from discussion Bills' HC Sean McDermott told reporters today that he is "very concerned" that WR Stefon Diggs is not at Buffalo's mandatory minicamp today. in DynastyFF
Comment by u/CaptainJackFearow from discussion Bills' HC Sean McDermott told reporters today that he is "very concerned" that WR Stefon Diggs is not at Buffalo's mandatory minicamp today. in DynastyFF
Comment by u/Dynasty_Overhaul from discussion Bills' HC Sean McDermott told reporters today that he is "very concerned" that WR Stefon Diggs is not at Buffalo's mandatory minicamp today. in DynastyFF
Comment by u/bronton21 from discussion Bills' HC Sean McDermott told reporters today that he is "very concerned" that WR Stefon Diggs is not at Buffalo's mandatory minicamp today. in DynastyFF
Comment by u/MITJustinFields from discussion Bills' HC Sean McDermott told reporters today that he is "very concerned" that WR Stefon Diggs is not at Buffalo's mandatory minicamp today. in DynastyFF
Comment by u/_schenks from discussion Bills' HC Sean McDermott told reporters today that he is "very concerned" that WR Stefon Diggs is not at Buffalo's mandatory minicamp today. in DynastyFF
@RapSheet Bills right now…. https://t.co/9s5UIvShSJ
Comment by u/Puzzled-Low4837 from discussion Bills' HC Sean McDermott told reporters today that he is "very concerned" that WR Stefon Diggs is not at Buffalo's mandatory minicamp today. in DynastyFF
@RapSheet us vikings fans have seen this before
Comment by u/hamsamm1chs from discussion Bills' HC Sean McDermott told reporters today that he is "very concerned" that WR Stefon Diggs is not at Buffalo's mandatory minicamp today. in DynastyFF

Can the Buffalo Bills trade WR Stefon Diggs?

The Buffalo Bills signed wide receiver Stefon Diggs to a five-year contract extension last offseason that was worth $96 million. So, his holdout is definitely not one that revolves around a contract. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the wide receiver's contract makes him unable to be traded.

"First of all, let's get to the most important part. It is basically impossible for Stefon Diggs to not be on the Bills this season."

The wide receiver is expected to make $24 million in the 2023 NFL season. The dead salary cap hit for him this season would be $45 million and another $31 million next season. So, the Buffalo Bills really have no choice but to do whatever it takes to remedy the situation with him.

After Sean McDermott said that the wide receiver wasn't at mini-camp practice, it was reported from other sources that he was, in fact, in Buffalo. So, the reasoning for his absence continues to be perplexing to fans.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

NBA players react to Denver Nuggets beating Miami Heat in Game 5 of NBA Finals! Nikola Jokic FMVP!🔥

Quick Links

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...