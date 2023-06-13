Stefon Diggs hasn't been in attendance at Buffalo Bills' mini-camp this week. And his absence so far this offseason has officially become worrisome for the team. The last time the Bills' wide receiver was on the field, he was visibly upset with the team and quarterback Josh Allen.

The loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC playoffs clearly left him a bit disappointed with Buffalo's inability to get over their playoff hump. Bills' head coach Sean McDermott was asked on Tuesday about his wide receiver's absence and he said that he was very concerned about him not being in attendance.

While this is not a contract issue for Stefon Diggs it is unclear what exactly he wants from the team. But the continued absence of the wide receiver has the dedicated Bills Mafia fan base looking for other options.

Many suggest that the Buffalo Bills should bring free-agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in for a visit. Perhaps he could even be the new number one wide receiver for the team. Others suggest that Gabe Davis could take advantage of this opportunity and lock up the top wide receiver spot.

How this situation with the wide receiver plays out could be the signal of how the Buffalo Bills' season will play out, even before it begins.

Can the Buffalo Bills trade WR Stefon Diggs?

The Buffalo Bills signed wide receiver Stefon Diggs to a five-year contract extension last offseason that was worth $96 million. So, his holdout is definitely not one that revolves around a contract. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the wide receiver's contract makes him unable to be traded.

"First of all, let's get to the most important part. It is basically impossible for Stefon Diggs to not be on the Bills this season."

The wide receiver is expected to make $24 million in the 2023 NFL season. The dead salary cap hit for him this season would be $45 million and another $31 million next season. So, the Buffalo Bills really have no choice but to do whatever it takes to remedy the situation with him.

After Sean McDermott said that the wide receiver wasn't at mini-camp practice, it was reported from other sources that he was, in fact, in Buffalo. So, the reasoning for his absence continues to be perplexing to fans.

