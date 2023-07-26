Running back Saquon Barkley could have been a hold out heading into training camp this week. However, he decided earlier this week to sign a one-year deal worth $11 million along with a signing bonus and incentives. He didn't receive the contract extension he had anticipated but he is back with the New York Giants.

It didn't take the running back long to get back into the swing of things. During Wednesday's practice at training camp, he was already impressed his teammates and coaches with his play. Even though they are all well aware of what he is capable of.

NFL fans on Reddit were concerned for the running back's health moving forward. While many were concerned that the New York Giants may overwork the running back, some think he may even suffer an injury while trying to prove himself.

The 26-year-old definitely doesn't have to prove himself but will likely as he didn't get the long-term stability he wanted with the team. Others disagreed with that theory and wondered if the Giants would try and hold Barkley back a little bit to prepare for a possible postseason run.

One thing is for sure that all eyes will be on the New York Giants' running back this season.

Giants GM Joe Schoen wasn't worried about Saquon Barkley not reporting to camp

New York Giants fans were concerned that their number one running back wouldn't report to training camp. While fans and NFL analysts alike pondered that idea, general manager Joe Schoen apparently wasn't worried at all.

Schoen told reporters on Wednesday that Barkley's agent and representatives never indicated that he wouldn't show up.

Schoen said that since there was no indication that he wouldn't arrive, they continued to get a deal done. He added when that didn't come to fruition, he focused on what it would take to sign his running back.

“They never came out and said that to us. So I wasn’t really [worried]. I was focused on trying to get a deal done. And once we weren’t able to get a longer-term deal done, [the focus shifted to]: ‘How can we get him here?’ And we did.” - Joe Schoen via NJ.com