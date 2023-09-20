Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is unhappy with the Cincinnati Bengals offensive play calling. While speaking with the Cincinnati Enquirer, Chase expressed his desire for more deep passes down the field.

In the first two weeks of the season, Chase has been targeted just 17 times, catching 10 of those passes with a total of 70 receiving yards. He has yet to catch his first touchdown of the season as the Bengals' struggles have led them to an 0-2 record.

“(Gotta get) some go routes in there − just some downfield shots so that we can come back to anything else underneath," said Chase.

NFL fans discussed Chase' comments on Reddit. With many whom happened to have Ja'Marr Chase on their Fantasy Football teams. The fans sided with Chase and his lack of production through the first two weeks. Some fans have blamed quarterback Joe Burrow's injury for not being able to lead the Bengals to success so far this season.

Ja'Marr Chase believes QB Joe Burrow shouldn't have played in season-opener

To say that the Cincinnati Bengals have struggled in the first two weeks of the season would be an understatement. Quarterback Joe Burrow completed 41 of 72 passes with 304 total passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Burrow dealt with a calf injury during training camp but was said to be ready for Week 1. In Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens, Burrow apparently re-injured his calf, which has hindered his performance to start the season.

Ja'Marr Chase was asked whether he believes that Joe Burrow should have been placed on the Injured list ahead of the season-opener. The 23-year-old wide receiver was candid with his response and agreed that perhaps his quarterback shouldn't have played.

“I wish we would have did that (from the) jump. But live and learn," said Chase.

Chase obviously acknowledges that there is no going back now. However, he clearly wishes that the Bengals would have been more cautious with the quarterback. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said earlier this week that Burrow's status is not in question.

He is currently listed as questionable ahead of the Monday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Cincinnati Bengals did start the 2022 NFL season with a 0-2 record as well. However, the team was able to rebound and win the AFC North division title. The team's season would end in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game.