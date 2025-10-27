  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "FBI needs to investigate him": Jonnu Smith grilled by fans for game-costing catch drop as Aaron Rodgers' revenge game vs. Packers falls short

"FBI needs to investigate him": Jonnu Smith grilled by fans for game-costing catch drop as Aaron Rodgers' revenge game vs. Packers falls short

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 27, 2025 04:19 GMT
Jonnu Smith grilled by fans for game-costing catch drop as Aaron Rodgers
Jonnu Smith grilled by fans for game-costing catch drop as Aaron Rodgers' revenge game vs. Packers falls short

Jonnu Smith made a critical mistake in the fourth quarter of their game against the Packers. After Aaron Rodgers' passing touchdowns, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a two-point conversion play. The four-time NFL MVP targeted Smith with the pass. Unfortunately, he could not keep control of the ball, resulting in an incompletion and a failed two-point conversion attempt.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans on social media grilled Smith for this mistake during a critical moment of the game.

"FBI needs to investiage Jonnu Smith," one fan commented.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
"Jonnu Smith having his Mark Andrews moment," another fan said.
Ad
"There is a reason that Jonnu Smith gets traded around the league more than a Kardashian," this fan wrote.
Ad
"Jonnu Smith is a** dude got stone hands," another fan said.
Ad
"Bro you can't tell me these players don't be dropping these passes on purpose to cover the spread @FBI y'all not looking hard enough," one fan stated.
Ad
"Glad we paid these guys all this money to not do a damn thing lol," this fan commented.
Ad

The Steelers had a 16-7 lead over the Packers at the halftime mark. However, Matt LaFleur and his team found their offensive momentum from the start of the third quarter. Quarterback Jordan Love scored two passing touchdowns, while McManus scored two field goals, and a rushing TD by Josh Jacobs, helping the Packers clinch the win.

Sunday's game was Aaron Rodgers' first showdown against his former team after being traded in 2023. Unfortunately, he could not emerge victorious in this contest. The four-time NFL MVP completed 24 of 36 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns passing.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications