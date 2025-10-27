"FBI needs to investigate him": Jonnu Smith grilled by fans for game-costing catch drop as Aaron Rodgers' revenge game vs. Packers falls short

Jonnu Smith made a critical mistake in the fourth quarter of their game against the Packers. After Aaron Rodgers' passing touchdowns, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a two-point conversion play. The four-time NFL MVP targeted Smith with the pass. Unfortunately, he could not keep control of the ball, resulting in an incompletion and a failed two-point conversion attempt.Fans on social media grilled Smith for this mistake during a critical moment of the game.&quot;FBI needs to investiage Jonnu Smith,&quot; one fan commented.von @Ayevon__LINKFBI need to investigate jonnu smith&quot;Jonnu Smith having his Mark Andrews moment,&quot; another fan said.S @bluecrab_14LINKJonnu Smith having his Mark Andrews moment&quot;There is a reason that Jonnu Smith gets traded around the league more than a Kardashian,&quot; this fan wrote.Floppy Matt @FloppyMattLINKThere is a reason that Jonnu Smith gets traded around the league more than a Kardashian.&quot;Jonnu Smith is a** dude got stone hands,&quot; another fan said.Slime @Richoffpicks214LINKJonnu Smith is ass dude got stone hands&quot;Bro you can't tell me these players don't be dropping these passes on purpose to cover the spread @FBI y'all not looking hard enough,&quot; one fan stated.Detroits Own @HussleCrowe_313LINK@NFL @NFLPlus Bro you can’t tell me these players don’t be dropping these passes on purpose to cover the spread. @FBI y’all not looking hard enough&quot;Glad we paid these guys all this money to not do a damn thing lol,&quot; this fan commented.PIT Steeler Football @PITSteelerFBLINK@NFL @NFLPlus Glad we paid these guys all this money to not do a damn thing lolThe Steelers had a 16-7 lead over the Packers at the halftime mark. However, Matt LaFleur and his team found their offensive momentum from the start of the third quarter. Quarterback Jordan Love scored two passing touchdowns, while McManus scored two field goals, and a rushing TD by Josh Jacobs, helping the Packers clinch the win.Sunday's game was Aaron Rodgers' first showdown against his former team after being traded in 2023. Unfortunately, he could not emerge victorious in this contest. The four-time NFL MVP completed 24 of 36 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns passing.