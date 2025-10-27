“Fire Dave Canales” “8 carries is malpractice”: Calls mount to sack Panthers HC over horrible management of Rico Dowdle in 40-9 loss to Bills

Despite getting a limited opportunity, Rico Dowdle showcased his efficiency against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The running back led the Carolina Panthers in rushing yards as he shared duty in the run game with Chubba Hubbard in the 40-9 loss at the Bank of America Stadium.Dowdle rushed for 54 yards on eight carries and wasn't targeted by quarterback Andy Dalton, who started in place of injured Bryce Young. He had four fewer carries than Hubbard, who recorded 34 yards on 12 carries while scoring the Panthers' only touchdown of the game.In the two games since Chubba Hubbard returned from his calf injury, Rico Dowdle has been the most efficient running back. He’s logged a total of 123 rushing yards on 25 carries, while his teammate has only posted 65 yards on the ground in 26 attempts over the same stretch.Despite the difference in efficiency, Dave Canales has split the rushing duty between the two players, an idea many fans do not entertain. The pair is expected to maintain a fairly even workload split heading into next Sunday’s road matchup against the Green Bay Packers.The rather inefficient management of Rico Dowdle has generated a lot of reactions among NFL fans. Many believed Dowdle would have had a better production on the ground if he were the team's featured running back. Here's a look at some of the reactions online:italiag1 @Italiag777LINK@josephperson Fire Dave CanalesEvan @YaBoySchoffyLINK@4MR_Fetti I hate Dave Canales. 8 carries is malpracticeDañalltheway @Urgency95LINK@josephperson Dowdle should’ve got 30 carries instead of being in a timeshare with Chuba and Dalton dropping back every other playRod Grandy @HillCalderLINK@4MR_Fetti Hasn't seen the field since. Canales needs to go.🏄🏽‍♂️ @AyyoowallaceLINK@4MR_Fetti Dave sees that &amp;amp;amp; throws chuba 2 yard running ass out thereAs @Asgotpacked_LINK@4MR_Fetti I don’t ever wanna see hubbard againDave Canales to continue splitting workload between Rico Dowdle and Chubba HubbardDespite the difference in production from Rico Dowdle and Chubba Hubbard in the last two games, Dave Canales won't be changing his plans. The coach declared he would continue to deploy both running backs when questioned on it after the Bills game.“Nope,” Canales said. “I liked the plan. Just looking for execution, and we have to be able to be balanced with the pass game in those situations, and the turnovers really just got us out of our rhythm and put us in a different mode.”A media member cited the fact that Dowdle averaged seven yards per carry against the Bills, but the coach believes splitting snaps remains the best option.“Yeah, that’s something to look at too,” Canales said regarding Dowdle’s production. “And we got to look at schemes, and we got to look at our personnel and see who gives us the best chance to win.”Chubba Hubbard has been the Panthers’ leading rusher in the last two seasons, recording 902 yards in 2023 and 1,192 yards in 2024. However, Rico Dowdle, who joined the team during the offseason, has shown better efficiency this season amid the team's struggles.