“Fire him” “Game’s gone soft”: NFL fans react as Jonathan Gannon gets $100,000 fine for punching Cardinals RB Emari Demercado

The Arizona Cardinals lost to the Tennessee Titans in Week 5, and the game was marked by one specific play. Running back Emari Demercado had a free lane to the end zone, but he dropped the ball at the one-yard line. Instead of a touchdown, it was a touchback with no points for Arizona.

Demercado was sorry for his mistake on the sidelines. But coach Jonathan Gannon had none of it. Inexplicably, the coach walked to the running back and punched him twice while he was consoled by his teammates.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the Arizona Cardinals fined Gannon $100,000 for the punching. There was no fine from the league, but the organization decided to punish the coach nevertheless. NFL fans took to Twitter and reacted to the news: some wanted Gannon gone from the league, while others stated that the league had become "too soft":

"Game's gone soft", a second fan wrote.

"They should fine Demercado the same amount for that drop", a third fan criticized.

HoldenCantor @HoldenCantor Thought it said firing for a sec

Juju @Jujutalksball Are they fining the RB for fumbling at the goal line without contact?

This was not the only mistake by Arizona during the game. There was also an interception whose returner suffered a fumble that ended in a touchdown for the Titans. Late in the game, a blown coverage resulted in a big play from Cam Ward to Calvin Ridley to put the Titans in game-winning field goal range.

Jonathan Gannon apologized to Emari Demercado in Cardinals team meeting

On Monday, the coach spoke to reporters and acknowledged his mistake. Gannon revealed that he wasn't happy with his actions and apologized to players in a team meeting.

"I woke up this morning and didn't feel great about it, honestly. I just told [the team], I kind of let the moment of what happened get the better of me there. Obviously, I try to be emotionally stable and calm because my job is to solve problems during a game and lead the charge on that. So, it's not really who I am, who I want to be, and I told the guys that today.

The 2-3 record now has the Arizona Cardinals two games behind the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West.

