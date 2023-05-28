Being NFL commissioner isn't for the faint of heart and Roger Goodell is doing it better than most. Having been the Commissioner since 2006, Goodell has overseen several high-profile decisions.

Now, being in such a position of power, Goodell isn't going to please everyone with certain decisions. But he still continues in his role and it doesn't look like he will be stepping down anytime soon.

Former NFL general manager Andrew Brandt was a guest on the Joe Pomp Show and discussed how Goodell's position is impacted by the current 32 NFL owners.

“Roger is the brand, Roger is the face of the NFL. I think more than other commissioners are even the faces of their leagues and I think that's because ownership, that's his constituency, that's who he reports to.

"We can talk about the fans and the players, but the bottom line is, he reports to the owners and I think they've empowered him, you could say for good or worse or bad, to be their voice to be their face to be their out front face of the league. I think Goodell is what the owners want him to be. He's that corporate, strong jawed, bland, unrevealing face of the league that takes the bullet so they don't have to.”

Roger Goodell not exactly a fan favorite

Being in such a high-profile job, naturally, Goodell is well paid and he is also the judge, jury, and executioner for certain things in the NFL landscape. The final decision often comes down to him on most matters.

We saw it with the Ezekiel Elliott suspension back in 2017 and then with 'Deflategate'. That saga saw Tom Brady suspended for four games of the 2016 season and the Patriots fined $1 million as well as long draft picks.

For the most part, Roger Goodell isn't the most liked person in the NFL, but that is unfortunately part of his job. He isn't here to make friends, he's there to make the league better.

Has he done that? For some, yes; for others, no. But at the end of the day, Goodell is doing what he thinks is best for the game.

