As the rumors involving Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle intensify, a couple of Internet personalities have spoken up on the matter.

The TikTok star seemingly confirmed her relationship with the Miami Dolphins wide late last month, posting a video of them embracing and kissing on a bed:

While Earle has attempted to downplay the rumors, two people are intrigued at the potential relationship: online celebrities Francesca Mariano and Maria Caciuffo. They recently spoke about her and Berrios on their show Chicks in the Office, saying:

“Braxton was wrong by saying, 'Yes, I want to be with you'… He's probably making it seem like he doesn't yeah but his words are saying otherwise… His mind was telling him another thing for sure, and that kind of screwed him there. So, I understand Sophia being frustrated obviously and angry.

"At the same time none of this had to be public, for none of these text messages, all like none of it had to be public… I do love that Alex is just posting like, 'Date night!' Unbothered, Alex Earle absolutely unbothered. I kind of love that energy.”

Did Braxton Berrios cheat on Sophia Culpo? Dolphins wide receiver says split was mutual

If the rumors are to be believed, Braxton Berrios had been cheating on Sophia Culpo with another woman, who might or might not have been Alix Earle. Culpo even hinted at it during an Instagram Q&A in April:

"A lot of trust was broken... The betrayal in my last relationship just really took a toll on me, but I have the most amazing support system.”

Berrios, however, has a different opinion. In a recent Instagram Story, he said their breakup was amicable and had resulted from their inability to be compatible:

"It was a good relationship; it was a healthy one. And towards the end of it, we had conversations along the lines of we just weren't working out. So when we split back in January, that's why.

"It had nothing to do with anything else. It had nothing to do with anybody else, for that matter. It's been very weird and sad to see kind of what's gone on since then. I've been quiet because it's totally out of character for me to talk about my private life, publicly. But I feel like it needed to be touched on now."

