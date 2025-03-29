“From 0 trophies to 6": NFL fans react to Stefon Diggs signing $69,000,000 Patriots contract

Stefon Diggs is now a member of the New England Patriots. Diggs signed a four-year $69 million deal with the Patriots on Friday and will be playing for the club next season.

The New England Patriots X account shared a video showcasing Diggs' visit to the team facility today, meeting head coach Mike Vrabel and signing his contract.

Fans offered up their response to the signing being official, with reactions varying from positive to questionable. Check out below what some had to say.

"From 0 trophies in an office, to 6, surely this motivates him a lot to put a lot of work in, hopefully he can add a 7th title and have ring for himself! Go Pats!!"

"He will be huge for the Patriots. Helping out the young guys and showing everyone that New England is a desirable destination," a fan said.

"So hold on you guys don’t wanna receive that drama. He was leading the bills in receptions for three straight years, but he was still complaining really he’s done it at every team he’s been on," another fan said.

"Most important part of this video, “What are you most looking forward to?” Diggs responded, “Drake Maye”. Folks, we have a QB that has appeal to free agents again!!! Can’t wait!!" a fan wrote.

"Aww he’s always such a perfect teammate in the beginning and then well you know," another fan wrote.

Stefon Diggs joins receiver-needy New England Patriots team in 2025

NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans - Source: Imagn

The Patriots add Diggs to their roster after a 2024 season in which none of their receivers had over 1,000 yards receiving. No Patriots receiver had more than three receiving touchdowns either.

Tight end Hunter Henry led the Patriots in receiving stats with 66 receptions for 674 yards and two touchdowns. They add Diggs, who nearly topped those numbers in just eight games last season.

Diggs went down in the Texans' Week Eight matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, suffering a torn ACL. In the eight games he played on the season, Diggs caught 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns. Had he not gotten injured, Diggs was on pace for a season with 100 catches and over 1,000 yards.

If he's able to remain healthy throughout the 2025 season, he'll be catching passes from a young sophomore quarterback in Drake Maye, who will likely be looking to the veteran receiver to serve as his security blanket. Diggs has the opportunity to become the receiver that New England has been searching for in recent seasons.

