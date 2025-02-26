"Future Giant": NFL fans speculate as Jaire Alexander subject of trade discussions

Fans on X have speculated after it was reported that the Green Bay Packers are open to trading two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander.

As per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Wednesday, the Packers are in trade negotiations with other franchises regarding the availability of the cornerback "for the right price."

The news came out at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst provided a lukewarm answer regarding Alexander's return to the team. When asked if he would be back in 2025, Gutekunst said, "We'll see."

Gutekunst had said before that he would sit down with Alexander's representatives at the combine to talk about his future. Discussing Alexander's status on Tuesday, the GM acknowledged frustrations with the player's availability, saying, "We have to get him out there more."

Alexander has fought through injuries his entire career, sitting out 38 total games. In the last four seasons, he has appeared in 34 games and sat out 34 games. In the previous season, he was only on the field for seven games because of a knee injury after he played a mere seven games in 2023 due to several injuries and a one-game suspension.

Fans immediately discussed possible landing spots, with some proposing top market teams as destinations:

"Future Giant," one fan tweeted.

"I mean, obviously he should go to the Eagles…right? All players should," another fan commented.

"Broncos get him for a conditional 4th?" a fan said.

Some focused on Alexander's impact when healthy:

"Intriguing move by the packers. jaire's talent could shake up any team's defense," one fan wrote.

"Never trust the Packers. When they decide to move on from a player they know that his time is up. They're masters of buy low, sell high because they develop players incredibly well," another fan wrote.

"Nobody is trading for him," a fan said.

Jaire Alexander's contract situation complicates potential trades

Syndication: The Post-Crescent - Source: Imagn

Jaire Alexander agreed to a four-year $84 million contract extension with the Green Bay Packers in 2022 that will last through the 2026 season. His $21 million annual salary is the third-highest in the NFL among cornerbacks, according to Spotrac.

If traded before June 1, the Packers would save approximately $6.8 million in salary cap space while absorbing around $18 million in dead money. Despite these financial challenges, Green Bay appears ready to move on from Brian Gutekunst's first draft pick as GM.

He was originally drafted 18th overall in 2018 out of Louisville. Alexander has 287 tackles, 12 interceptions, 70 passes defended, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in his seven years with the Packers.

Alexander's next major contribution was at the start of the 2024 season. He had intercepted two passes, including a pick-six, through the first six games of the Packers before the knee injury that effectively ruined his season. He tried to come back in Week 10 but only made it through 10 snaps before getting hurt again.

If Alexander leaves, cornerback is a pressing need for Green Bay. With Eric Stokes and Corey Ballentine set to go to free agency, only Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine are left as viable candidates.

