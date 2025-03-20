After becoming a free agent this offseason, quarterback Gardner Minshew will remain in the AFC West. He agreed to a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. Minshew started for much of last season as the Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback.

Ad

Minshew is excited to be a part of a Chiefs regime that has won three Super Bowls in the last decade and is excited to help out starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes however he can.

Fox4 News Kansas City sports anchor Harold R. Kuntz spoke with Minshew.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Gardner Minshew is a Chief: "Super fired up to be part of a winning operation, winning organization." Just wants to do anything to help .. energy in meetings, help Patrick Mahomes, whatever to help," Kuntz tweeted on Thursday.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Gardner Minshew journey: QB lands on his fifth NFL team

Gardner Minshew during Dallas Cowboys v Las Vegas Raiders - Source: Getty

Wherever he goes, Gardner Minshew seems to have a ton of fans supporting him. In just his seventh NFL season, Minshew will be joining the fifth team of his NFL career.

Ad

Minshew started most of his rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, going 6-6, throwing for over 3,200 yards and 21 touchdowns. He was the starting QB the next season, going 1-7 before being injured.

The following season, Minshew was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles and spent the next two seasons in Philly as Jalen Hurts' backup quarterback.

In 2023, Minshew signed a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts and started the most games. He posted a 7-6 winning record and threw for a career-high 3,305 yards.

Ad

After just one season with the Raiders, Minshew joined the Las Vegas Raiders last season, starting nine games and going 2-7 as a starter. It was a down year for Minshew, who had 2,013 yards, nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Minshew isn't viewed as a starting quarterback, but he is a reliable backup. Now that he's in Kansas City, Minshew seems to be embracing the backup role.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.