The Tennessee Titans are entering a new era of football, with the team moving on from head coach Mike Vrabel and hiring Brian Callahan to develop quarterback Will Levis. They won't be competitors in Year 1, but they'll still look to build a solid foundation for the upcoming years.

The Titans hold the seventh overall pick in the draft, which means that they'll be able to get a blue-chip player early in the recruitment. In a draft class that's loaded with star offensive players, there's a specific one that might fall into their range and will be a star from day one.

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers has declared that he'd want to play for the Titans at the start of his career. NFL fans couldn't understand the preference for a team that's not expected to compete for playoffs in their first season - especially as they already have a young tight end there.

Can the Titans trust Will Levis?

Will Levis was the main character of one of the most agonizing scenes during the 2023 NFL Draft. As the names were being announced throughout the first night, the Kentucky quarterback, surrounded by his family, changed from a happy and smiling expression to absolute nervousness.

For a prospect like Levis, whose ceiling is high and the floor is low, Tennessee was a team with a very good situation for his first years in the league. The expectations weren't high, and he was pretty inconsistent - which is to expect considering his level entering the league. He did show some nice and exciting things to be hopeful for the future.

Will Levis was impressive in his first start, throwing for 238 yards and four touchdowns with no picks. His connection with DeAndre Hopkins was the most powerful weapon for the offense, with the start wide receiver finishing the game with four catches, 128 yards and three touchdowns.

There's a baseline for him to clear in his second season, and he must do so with consistency. But he'll be the starter from Week 1 this time, and if Brock Bowers goes there, the expectation for their connection will be high.