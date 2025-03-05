DK Metcalf is on the move. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that the Seattle Seahawks and their star wide receiver met, and the decision was made to explore trade options. With one year and $18 million left on his contract, Metcalf immediately becomes the top receiver available just days before free agency.

Ad

Seattle isn't just losing a playmaker. Metcalf's been a cornerstone of their offense since 2019. But with Jaxon Smith-Njigba emerging as the new go-to target (100 catches, 1,130 yards in 2024), the Seahawks seem ready to transition. Add to that Tyler Lockett’s release, and it’s clear Seattle is reshaping its receiving corps.

Any team looking to land Metcalf will need to pay up both in trade compensation and a likely contract extension. His current deal carries a $31.8 million cap hit for 2025, though Seattle could save nearly $11 million by moving him before June 1 (and $18 million after).

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Suitors? The Green Bay Packers are in desperate need of a WR1, while the Las Vegas Raiders (now led by Pete Carroll) could reunite Metcalf with his former coach. The Los Angeles Chargers are also lurking, hoping to pair him with Justin Herbert.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Naturally, the trade request sent fans into a frenzy.

“Get ready to learn, Drake Maye, buddy! Suck it up and take the money to play in the cold,” a fan said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some fans pointed out the reason behind DK Metcalf’s request.

“This man wants out of the gloomy Seattle weather and to go somewhere back south with better weather,” one fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan said::

“Chargers are interested.”

“Trade for Hill cheetah 🐆 will get you a pick 🐬🐬🐬,” one fan commented.

“LMAOOO SEAHAWKS FANS IN SHAMBLES,” another user quipped.

“Somebody from the AFC north or East is getting DK and rightfully so. I think DK needs a change of scenery,” a fan tweeted.

If true, DK Metcalf teaming up with Justin Herbert would be a problem for AFC defenses. Another fan hyped up the potential pairing, calling it a "nasty duo."

Ad

Top three trade destinations for DK Metcalf after Seahawks star WR demands out

DK Metcalf is on the trade block, and the Seahawks are open to dealing their star wide receiver. Here are the three best landing spots for Metcalf if Seattle pulls the trigger on a deal.

#1. Kansas City Chiefs

If Patrick Mahomes gets another elite weapon, the NFL better brace itself. The Chiefs need more firepower alongside Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, and Metcalf brings a mix of size and speed that Kansas City lacks.

Ad

Mahomes’ best deep target last year was Justin Watson, but Metcalf is an entirely different beast.

The Chiefs already cleared cap space by trading Joe Thuney, so if they can make the money work, Andy Reid might have another offensive juggernaut on his hands.

#2. Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh has been eyeing a receiver to pair with George Pickens, and Metcalf fits the bill. Omar Khan and Mike Tomlin have made it clear that upgrades are needed, especially with their QB situation still unsettled. Metcalf’s elite athleticism and reliability could stabilize the Steelers offense.

Ad

The only question is redundancy. Metcalf and Pickens have overlapping skill sets. But if the Steelers want a proven playmaker, DK Metcalf is their guy.

#3. Las Vegas Raiders

Pete Carroll and DK Metcalf reunion, anyone? The Raiders need a WR1 to complement rookie sensation Brock Bowers, and Carroll is in win-now mode. With an uncertain QB situation, adding Metcalf would be a huge step in the right direction.

The Raiders might not be the top contender on this list, but their desperation at receiver and Carroll’s history with Metcalf make this a trade worth considering.

Seattle has a big decision to make. If they move DK Metcalf, expect these three teams to be in the mix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.