“Getting prepared for his future job”: NFL fans react as Shedeur Sanders gets spotted working at KFC drive-thru in Cleveland

NFL fans shared their reaction to Shedeur Sanders recently working at a drive-thru. A video was posted on X with the quarterback working at a KFC in Cleveland and greeting a fan. He sang Sanders' song, &quot;Perfect Timing,&quot; before leaving.The clip sparked a ton of reactions from fans on social media.&quot;Smart, getting prepared for his future job,&quot; a fan tweeted.&quot;This is nauseating,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Who is holding the “spontaneous” camera for that “unscripted moment,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Other rookies are working just as hard, , just not posting it all over the internet. Shatdeur is full of himself,&quot; another fan said.&quot;He might want to get used to working there,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Sanders making headlines for all right reasons,&quot; another fan tweeted.Shedeur played four seasons of college football before declaring for the NFL draft. He spent all four campaigns under his father, Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. In his senior season in 2024, many considered Shedeur one of the best signal-callers in the 2025 draft class.However, on draft night, he slid in a major way, and landed in the fifth round to the Cleveland Browns. Many suggested that Sanders' poor team meetings, as well as the criticism for lack of deep throws in college, hurt his stock.Shedeur Sanders competes for starting quarterback position in ClevelandSyndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Source: ImagnShedeur Sanders will enter the 2025 season hoping to earn the Browns' QB1 job. However, he'll have an uphill battle with a crowded quarterback room. Sanders will compete against Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.Cleveland is searching for its next starting quarterback as their experiment with Deshaun Watson failed. While Flacco and Gabriel may have an edge on Sanders, he could still step in should the eventual winner get benched in the regular season.The Browns will open their 2025 regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 7.