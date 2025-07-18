  • home icon
  "Getting prepared for his future job": NFL fans react as Shedeur Sanders gets spotted working at KFC drive-thru in Cleveland

“Getting prepared for his future job”: NFL fans react as Shedeur Sanders gets spotted working at KFC drive-thru in Cleveland

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Published Jul 18, 2025 17:10 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns Minicamp
NFL: Cleveland Browns Minicamp (image credit: IMAGN)

NFL fans shared their reaction to Shedeur Sanders recently working at a drive-thru. A video was posted on X with the quarterback working at a KFC in Cleveland and greeting a fan. He sang Sanders' song, "Perfect Timing," before leaving.

The clip sparked a ton of reactions from fans on social media.

"Smart, getting prepared for his future job," a fan tweeted.

"This is nauseating," one fan wrote.
"Who is holding the “spontaneous” camera for that “unscripted moment," a fan said.
"Other rookies are working just as hard, , just not posting it all over the internet. Shatdeur is full of himself," another fan said.
"He might want to get used to working there," one fan commented.
"Sanders making headlines for all right reasons," another fan tweeted.
Shedeur played four seasons of college football before declaring for the NFL draft. He spent all four campaigns under his father, Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. In his senior season in 2024, many considered Shedeur one of the best signal-callers in the 2025 draft class.

However, on draft night, he slid in a major way, and landed in the fifth round to the Cleveland Browns. Many suggested that Sanders' poor team meetings, as well as the criticism for lack of deep throws in college, hurt his stock.

Shedeur Sanders competes for starting quarterback position in Cleveland

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders will enter the 2025 season hoping to earn the Browns' QB1 job. However, he'll have an uphill battle with a crowded quarterback room. Sanders will compete against Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

Cleveland is searching for its next starting quarterback as their experiment with Deshaun Watson failed. While Flacco and Gabriel may have an edge on Sanders, he could still step in should the eventual winner get benched in the regular season.

The Browns will open their 2025 regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 7.

Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.

His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.

Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.

When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
