  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “Giants country, let's tank” - NFL fans react to NFC East franchise’s rumored interest in signing Russell Wilson 

“Giants country, let's tank” - NFL fans react to NFC East franchise’s rumored interest in signing Russell Wilson 

By Param Nagda
Modified Mar 04, 2025 06:16 GMT
NFL: Pro Bowl Games-AFC Practice - Source: Imagn
NFL fans react to NFC East franchise’s rumored interest in signing Russell Wilson - Source: Imagn

The New York Giants' primary focus for this offseason is to land a quarterback. The team holds the third pick in the 2025 NFL draft but is reportedly looking to move up to ensure it lands the signal-caller of its choice rather than picking whoever is left. However, they don't intend to stop there.

Ad

According to SNY's Connor Hughes, the team is also eyeing a veteran quarterback and has set their sights on landing free agent Russell Wilson.

"Multiple sources expect them to concentrate their efforts on getting the No. 1 pick from Tennessee, and pairing the QB they select with a veteran... Russell Wilson, Sam Darnold are two others the Giants are discussing, per sources. A couple people I talked to believed Wilson to be the most likely outcome."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Giants fans weren't too thrilled about the team's pursuit of the 36-year-old quarterback and voiced their concern about the move on Reddit:

Comment byu/mastermind208 from discussion innfl
Ad
Comment byu/mastermind208 from discussion innfl
Ad
Comment byu/mastermind208 from discussion innfl
Ad

Some joked that signing Wilson would ensure the team lands Arch Manning in 2026.

"Arch Manning incoming." - Wrote @horse_renoir13
"March for Arch or something like that." - Claimed @willdabeast20
"Planning for Manning." - Believes @BadgerBuddy13

Russell Wilson on future: QB keen on playing for Steelers in 2025

While speculation mounts about his future and several teams remain interested in signing him, Russell Wilson's priority is to sign a new deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers and continue playing for the team. On the Pat McAfee Show, NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed:

Ad
"The tone that I got from [Russell Wilson] was entirely different than reports that are out there. He feels like there's definitely a chance he's gonna be back there.
"He's having conversations with the organization about the future and where it's gonna go. Now again, there's still a lot that's gonna play out here, but I think he definitely thinks that he may be back in Pittsburgh." [From 0:29]
Ad

Wilson seemingly plans on waiting for the Steelers to decide whether they want him to return before talking to other teams interested in signing him. The ten-time Pro Bowler is keen on extending his stay in Pittsburgh after a fruitful campaign in 2024. However, if the team doesn't want him back, he'll speak with the Giants about playing in New Jersey in 2025.

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ruth John S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी