“Giants country, let's tank” - NFL fans react to NFC East franchise’s rumored interest in signing Russell Wilson 

The New York Giants' primary focus for this offseason is to land a quarterback. The team holds the third pick in the 2025 NFL draft but is reportedly looking to move up to ensure it lands the signal-caller of its choice rather than picking whoever is left. However, they don't intend to stop there.

According to SNY's Connor Hughes, the team is also eyeing a veteran quarterback and has set their sights on landing free agent Russell Wilson.

"Multiple sources expect them to concentrate their efforts on getting the No. 1 pick from Tennessee, and pairing the QB they select with a veteran... Russell Wilson, Sam Darnold are two others the Giants are discussing, per sources. A couple people I talked to believed Wilson to be the most likely outcome."

Giants fans weren't too thrilled about the team's pursuit of the 36-year-old quarterback and voiced their concern about the move on Reddit:

Some joked that signing Wilson would ensure the team lands Arch Manning in 2026.

"March for Arch or something like that." - Claimed @willdabeast20

"Planning for Manning." - Believes @BadgerBuddy13

Russell Wilson on future: QB keen on playing for Steelers in 2025

While speculation mounts about his future and several teams remain interested in signing him, Russell Wilson's priority is to sign a new deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers and continue playing for the team. On the Pat McAfee Show, NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed:

"The tone that I got from [Russell Wilson] was entirely different than reports that are out there. He feels like there's definitely a chance he's gonna be back there.

"He's having conversations with the organization about the future and where it's gonna go. Now again, there's still a lot that's gonna play out here, but I think he definitely thinks that he may be back in Pittsburgh." [From 0:29]

Wilson seemingly plans on waiting for the Steelers to decide whether they want him to return before talking to other teams interested in signing him. The ten-time Pro Bowler is keen on extending his stay in Pittsburgh after a fruitful campaign in 2024. However, if the team doesn't want him back, he'll speak with the Giants about playing in New Jersey in 2025.

