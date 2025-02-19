The New York Giants' ownership group plans to sell a 10% stake in the franchise. The Giants are expected to attract several high-profile investors keen on capitalizing on the rare opportunity of becoming an NFL team owner.

Ad

One famous name has already thrown his hat in the ring. According to TMZ, boxing icon Floyd Mayweather and his business partner Meyer Orbach, who owns a 17% stake in the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves, are reportedly planning to cough up the $700 million to join the Giants ownership group.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The franchise's fans seemingly aren't too keen on Mayweather becoming one of the owners of the team and voiced their disapproval on social media:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"NO NO NO NO NO NO ABSOLUTELY NOT. Please Eli Manning don’t let this happen. Spend all of the kids college funds. It’s fine." - Pleaded @MrJ2598

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"No lie I will 100% get rid of every piece of memorabilia I have from this team. Every jersey every picture from the games, anything to do with the Giants will be all in the trash. This team is already embarrassing enough." - Claimed @the_bxisburning

"I stop being a Giants fan if this happens" - Wrote @drzaldiv23

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.