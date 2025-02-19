  • home icon
  Giants fans make feelings known on Floyd Mayweather's $700,000,000 offer to buy stake in franchise: "NO ABSOLUTELY NOT" 

Giants fans make feelings known on Floyd Mayweather's $700,000,000 offer to buy stake in franchise: "NO ABSOLUTELY NOT" 

By Param Nagda
Modified Feb 19, 2025 01:28 GMT
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
Giants fans make feelings known on Floyd Mayweather's $700,000,000 offer to buy stake in franchises - Source: Imagn

The New York Giants' ownership group plans to sell a 10% stake in the franchise. The Giants are expected to attract several high-profile investors keen on capitalizing on the rare opportunity of becoming an NFL team owner.

One famous name has already thrown his hat in the ring. According to TMZ, boxing icon Floyd Mayweather and his business partner Meyer Orbach, who owns a 17% stake in the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves, are reportedly planning to cough up the $700 million to join the Giants ownership group.

The franchise's fans seemingly aren't too keen on Mayweather becoming one of the owners of the team and voiced their disapproval on social media:

"NO NO NO NO NO NO ABSOLUTELY NOT. Please Eli Manning don’t let this happen. Spend all of the kids college funds. It’s fine." - Pleaded @MrJ2598
"No lie I will 100% get rid of every piece of memorabilia I have from this team. Every jersey every picture from the games, anything to do with the Giants will be all in the trash. This team is already embarrassing enough." - Claimed @the_bxisburning
"I stop being a Giants fan if this happens" - Wrote @drzaldiv23

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
