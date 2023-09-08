The Kansas City Chiefs, the defending Super Bowl champions, lost to the Detroit Lions and Kadarius Toney. Yes, you read that right. Even though Toney played as wide receiver for the Chiefs, he was primarily responsible for their 20-21 loss to the Lions.

In the second half, the Chiefs came out leading 14-7. Then Patrick Mahomes threw a perfectly weighted pass to his wide receiver. Toney let the ball go through his hands and it landed in the hands of Brian Branch. The Lions defender sprinted the length of the field in front of him to score a touchdown and tie the scores.

If that was not bad enough, Kadarius Toney had a few more dropped catches. Most egregiously, when they were trailing 21-20 and had the ball, he again dropped a clean thrown from Mahomes. Instead of a first down, they had to try again. A couple of penalties meant they had to go 4th-and-long. When that did not materialize, it essentially handed the Lions the game as their offense came back on the field when the two-minute warning sounded.

Fans lay into Kadarius Toney after Chiefs lose to the Lions in season opener

Fans were not happy about the whole thing. In a one-point loss, Toney finished with a single net receiving yard. negative rushing yards and his crucial drop led to a touchdown return by the defense. It was a bad peformance and the fans did not hold back. Here are some of the best responses on X, formerly known as Twitter.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

The Giants fans are enjoying Kadarius Toney's misery

Kadarius Toney, who was earlier with the New York Giants, has made it a habit of trolling his former franchise and their fans. It has picked up a notch after he won last season's Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles and his record punt return had a lot to do with it.

However, NFL is the great equalizer. In the very first game of the 2023 season today, they brought him down a notch. Here are some Giants-centric reactions, sticking it back to him.

However, in all that schadenfreude, Kadarius Toney knows that he has Super Bowl ring that his former colleagues do not. But given the improvement the likes of Daniel Jones have shown under Brian Daboll, that may change soon as well. If the NFL season opener taught us anything, or rather reinforced, is that nothing stays the same forever and football will always bring you back to earth.