With Russell Wilson set to become a free agent once the new league year begins on March 13, he's already been gaining interest from multiple teams across the league.

Reports surfaced on Friday that Wilson was traveling to Pittsburgh to meet with the Steelers who have an interest in signing him. Before stopping in Pittsburgh, Wilson was in New Jersey to meet with the New York Giants for an "exploratory meeting."

Before traveling to Pittsburgh today, Russell Wilson stopped in New Jersey for what one source described as "an exploratory meeting" with the Giants, per league sources. Wilson is in Pittsburgh today to meet with the Steelers, per sources.

After rumors came out this week that the Giants are ready to move on from quarterback Daniel Jones, it seems as if the rumor could be true. They extended Jones to a four-year $160 million deal last off-season and he had a horrible 2023 season. He went 1-5 as the Giants starter while throwing two touchdowns, six interceptions, and just 909 yards.

The Giants have at least publicly acknowledged that they have a problem at QB by meeting with Wilson. Their fans weren't too thrilled upon hearing the news that Wilson may be the next man up in New York and took to X:

The Russell Wilson sweepstakes are heating up

Russell Wilson during the New England Patriots v Denver Broncos

There's a third known team that is interested in Russell Wilson along with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants.

According to Adam Schefter, the Las Vegas Raiders could be setting up a meeting with Wilson, as they are amid their own quarterback woes.

There are quite several teams this off-season that need to upgrade their quarterback, and the Raiders, Giants, and Steelers are all outside of the top five in the 2024 NFL draft. As such, Wilson is an option for all three teams.

As to which will sign him, that remains to be seen.