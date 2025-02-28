Giants insider gives reality check to Travis Hunter after Colorado’s star’s wish of being a complete two-way star

New York Giants insider Dan Duggan of The Athletic doesn't think Travis Hunter will be a two-way player in the NFL. Hunter was a shutdown corner and star receiver at the University of Colorado, and he has said he wants to be a two-way player in the NFL. However, Duggan says the Giants view him as a cornerback, and he would only play defense.

"I’ve heard the Giants primarily view Hunter as a CB, but sure they would find some snaps at WR for him," Duggan tweeted on Thursday.

If the Giants select Hunter, they expect him to be a shutdown corner and could play minimal snaps on offense.

Travis Hunter recorded 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns on offense last season. On defense, he recorded 36 tackles, four interceptions, and one forced fumble.

Travis Hunter wants to be a two-way player in the NFL

Travis Hunter is adamant he wants to be a star two-way player in the NFL.

Hunter says he has confidence in his body and durability that he will be able to play all the snaps on offense and defense.

"Nobody has done it, but I feel like I put my body through a lot," Hunter said, via ClevelandBrowns.com. "I do a lot of treatment. People don't get to see that part of what I do for my body to make sure I'm 100% in each game. But I feel like, because nobody has done it, and I know I can do. I did at a college level."

Hunter says he's different from everyone and hopes that NFL teams will give him the chance to play both sides of the ball.

"I like to play both sides of the ball, if they give me the opportunity to play both sides of the ball, I'll play both sides," Hunter said.

Whether or not Hunter will be given the chance to play on both sides of the ball will depend on what team selects him for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Hunter has the third-best odds of being selected first overall.

