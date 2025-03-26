Giants insider says Shedeur Sanders is "absolutely" in play on draft day despite Russell Wilson signing

The signing of Russell Wilson by the New York Giants was the biggest news in the NFL on Tuesday, as it has major implications not only for the 2025 season but also regarding the 2025 NFL Draft. The Giants hold the third-overall pick, and it was speculated by many sources that they would draft a quarterback.

The veteran quarterback signed a one-year deal worth $10.5 million that can ascend to $21 million in incentives. Even if he does earn the maximum, it would represent a low cost for a franchise quarterback; Wilson also is not tied beyond this season, meaning that the Giants can invest in the future.

According to Giants reporter Art Stapleton, the possibility of taking Shedeur Sanders at #3 is "absolutely in play." The team wants to invest heavily in the position after the problems caused by Daniel Jones and his big contract since the 2023 season:

The Tennessee Titans are expected to take Cam Ward with the first overall pick. It's not a certainty that Shedeur Sanders will be available at #3, with the Cleveland Browns also in need of a quarterback and picking one spot earlier.

NFL insider says that Giants are looking into a quarterback with the third pick

The signing of Russell Wilson adds a new layer for New York in the draft. Dianna Russini, from The Athletic, previously reported on the team's desire to move up and select a quarterback with the first overall pick.

“I do. I think the focus has always been to get a quarterback here. I think they've aggressively called up to Tennessee to try to move up. I think New York is going to do whatever they can to just try to get up and get a quarterback, and then sort of figure out where to go from there."

However, it's increasingly likely that the Tennessee Titans will select Cam Ward with the first overall pick. During Miami's Pro Day, on Monday, the Titans sent a huge contingent to watch the quarterback throw in person.

The signings of Wilson and Jameis Winston provide veteran presence for New York in the quarterback room, but neither is a long-term solution. After many years of disappointment with their quarterbacks, a scenario with another quarterback added in the draft is not impossible to think about.

