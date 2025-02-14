Giants ownership to sell minority stake after abysmal 3-14 outing

The New York Giants ownership is putting a minority stake up for sale. They are open to selling up to 10% of the team.

Ad

According to ESPN, the Mara and Tisch families own 50% of the Giants and want to sell a minority stake. The process will likely set a record for an NFL franchise valuation.

"The Mara and Tisch families have retained Moelis & Company to explore the potential sale of a minority, non-controlling stake in the New York Giants," the team said in a statement on Thursday, via ESPN. "There will be no further comment in regard to the process."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Forbes' most recent valuation of the Giants was $7.3 billion. New York is coming off a terrible 3-14 season, but despite that, the franchise will still sell for a massive amount.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

New York last won the Super Bowl in the 2011 season and has made the playoffs just once in eight years.

Giants keeping GM and coach after 3-14 season

The Giants announced they would keep general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll, who would remain with the franchise despite the 3-14 season.

Ad

"Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll will continue in their respective roles with the organization. As disappointing as the results of the season have been, [team chairman Steve] Tisch and I remain confident in the process that Joe and Brian have implemented and their vision for our team. We look forward to the future and the result we all desire," a team's statement read on Jan. 6.

Ad

Schoen has been the Giants GM since 2022. Since taking over, New York has gone 18-32-1 in his tenure.

Daboll, meanwhile, has also gone 18-32-1 but was named Coach of the Year in his first year after leading New York to the playoffs.

A big key for the Giants this offseason will be adding a quarterback to the roster, after releasing Daniel Jones, John Mara said on Jan. 6,

"That's obviously the No. 1 issue for us going into this offseason is to find our quarterback of the future, whether that be via the draft or acquire a veteran," Mara said. "It's going to be up to them to decide."

The Giants will have the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.