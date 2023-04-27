Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen confirmed their divorce last October. Married for 13 years, Brady and Bundchen were the league's power couple. However, both of them seem to have moved on over the last few months, focusing on their careers.

Fans, however, continue to pick sides.

This week, the Brazilian supermodel donated $1 million to a women's shelter. The initiative focuses on a new Children's Village, which will battle homelessness and hopes to improve lives. Bundchen, focusing on their development, donated for a playground.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Some people, however, are confused over the large amount of money needed to build a playground.

Dylan @dylan_bedder @TMZ She is trying to buy good will. Reality is setting in on Gisele. Gisele will never see Jack again. Brady made two horrible decisions in his life. First was marrying someone who hates football and english is like her 4th language. Second was trying to help Antonio Brown @TMZ She is trying to buy good will. Reality is setting in on Gisele. Gisele will never see Jack again. Brady made two horrible decisions in his life. First was marrying someone who hates football and english is like her 4th language. Second was trying to help Antonio Brown

Shoot_me-now @Phototogboy @TMZ and #MAGA @TomBrady gloms $900,000 in U.S. taxpayer PPP loans and then doesn't return the funds when he realizes he doesn't need a "handout" after all... @TMZ and #MAGA @TomBrady gloms $900,000 in U.S. taxpayer PPP loans and then doesn't return the funds when he realizes he doesn't need a "handout" after all...

PunnyStrum @PunnyStrum



Can't imagine going from Tom Brady to a yoga instructor. @InternetH0F I wonder how its going between Gisele and that yoga instructor.Can't imagine going from Tom Brady to a yoga instructor. @InternetH0F I wonder how its going between Gisele and that yoga instructor. Can't imagine going from Tom Brady to a yoga instructor.

As per one user, Bundchen is one of the two biggest mistakes Tom Brady has made in his life. The other was helping Antonio Brown. They even brought up Jack Brady, the retired QB's oldest son.

With Jack being born to Brady and his ex Bridget Moynahan, Bundchen helped raise him as her own. In fact, the 42-year-old even referred to Jack as her 'bonus child.'

A few users sided with Bundchen, and were happy about her contribution to the Children's Village.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's post-divorce life looks good so far

While married to Brady, Bundchen retired from the runway and took a step back from her career.

Though she continued to star in campaigns, there was a significant change in focus. Following the divorce, Bundchen has kept busy shooting for brands like Louis Vuitton and Vanity Fair.

Last month, Bundchen spoke to Vanity Fair about her personal life, which covered topics such as Brady, their children, and her rumored romances.

Bundchen put those rumors to rest, and was ready to focus on her future.

Tom Brady, on his end, has been enjoying some much-needed downtime as he prepares for his role as a broadcaster with FOX. With the $375 million contract starting in 2024, Brady seems relaxed and happy.

He even spent time with his niece Maya Brady, who is an established college softball player.

Image Credit: Tom Brady's official IG (@tombrady)

The 45-year-old was recently in Hawaii for a retirement party, playing Top Gun-style beach football with his sons and former teammates Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman.

In an IG post, Brady thanked everyone for his incredible career and was grateful for all that he has received.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes