Gisele Bundchen's 'breakup' admission on Tom Brady has fans blaming $300,000,000 NFL icon: "She has a sh*tty ex"

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady's divorce took the NFL world by storm. But fast forward to almost 10 months later, and both are thriving in their professional and personal lives.

Recently, the Brazilian supermodel appeared on the cover of Vogue Brazil. There, the former Victoria's Secret Angel opened up about her marriage and separation from her former husband.

"I've always believed that every situation, no matter how challenging, teaches us something and helps us grow," Gisele said.

"Breakups are never easy, especially when the media is speculating every step of the way."

Bundchen said that in the past that their relationship did not work out for many reasons. One reason was wanting different things out of their lives. But fans on Reddit believe that it was the former quarterback's fault, and it was because of him that the former NFL power couple got divorced.

Many Reddit users thought that the prime reason behind their separation was the notorious FTX scandal, because of which Bundchen and Brady lost $48 million. While some fans sympathized with Bundchen and blamed Brady for their loss, many pointed out that things were not as simple as they looked.

Fans then thought that another reason Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady divorced was because he was friendly with Donald Trump.

Gisele Bundchen's life after divorce

After her divorce from NFL legend Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen has been focused on various aspects of her life. Gisele has expressed a sense of renewal and newfound energy. She is optimistic about her future and has been actively concentrating on her career. She starred in a campaign for Louis Vuitton, marking her return to modeling.

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady share two children: son Benjamin Rein and daughter Vivian Lake. Despite their divorce, they maintain a good co-parenting relationship and continue to communicate for the sake of their children.

Additionally, the model has been actively involved in environmental causes and is passionate about conservation. She was appointed as the first Environmental and Community Projects Advisor for luxury watchmaker IWC Schaffhausen. Gisele aims to invest in herself and her ideas related to environmentalism to make a positive impact on the planet.