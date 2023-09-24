There were a lot of questions surrounding Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. After last season's issues with concussions, many NFL fans feared the quarterback may not be the same again. However, Tagovailoa has gotten his Miami Dolphins team off to a hot start.

Last week a win at Gillette Stadium against the New England Patriots had fans applauding the quarterback. Now, back home in Miami, Tagovailoa is showing off once again with a spectacular touchdown against the Denver Broncos.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With the Miami Dolphins up 14-7 over the Denver Broncos in the second quarter, Tagovailoa threw a pass for a touchdown. The no-look shovel pass to running back De'Von Achane added six more points on the board for Miami. Even more impressive is that the left-handed quarterback passed it with his right hand.

The touchdown was the first of Achane's young career. The running back was drafted by the Miami Dolphins out of Texas A&M in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Fans on social media are already calling for Tua Tagovailoa to win NFL MVP. Although it's a little early to call for the quarterback to be named the league's best player, the Dolphins quarterback is at the very least making a case for himself.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

QB Tua Tagovailoa gets perfect passer rating in first-half vs. Broncos

The Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos are on two different trajectories through the first few weeks of the season. The Broncos looked to bounce back with new head coach Sean Payton this season. However, he and his team have yet to get their first win of the season.

Although the team had high hopes heading down to Miami, the Dolphins, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa aren't having that. The Dolphins took a 35-13 lead into halftime and the quarterback has been flawless.

Expand Tweet

He completed all 16 of his attempted passes for 206 passing yards and two touchdown passes. He also has a perfect QB rating of 158.3 and no interceptions thrown.

Tagovailoa has credited his offseason jiu-jitsu training for the early success he has found this season. Allowing him to be more mobile as well as have a better pocket presence.