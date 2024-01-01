Former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman doesn't think Lamar Jackson should be the MVP.

Jackson is currently the front-runner to win MVP, especially after Baltimore clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC on Sunday following the Ravens' 56-19 blowout win over the Miami Dolphins.

Yet, despite Jackson having another strong game, Sherman believes Christian McCaffrey should be the MVP.

"I love Lamar Jackson as much as anybody, I've supported him the whole time,” Sherman said. "If he had his numbers that he had the MVP year, which was 36 touchdowns to six interceptions, then we would be shouting from the rooftops he's the MVP of the league.”

Sherman added:

"No matter how you slice it, stats have always mattered in it. Which has been my point the entire time. I’m not hating on anything Lamar is doing. I’m simply stating the TDs have always mattered, even when he won it. Doesn't mean he hasn’t had a tremendous season. [Jackson] would be the first MVP QB in over a decade to have less than 30 passing TDs."

When asked who he would vote for, Richard Sherman said he would pick McCaffrey as the MVP.

Following Sherman's comments, several fans blasted the former NFL cornerback.

"I truly believe some of these sports pundits are given orders to disrespect black athletes."

"Idk how you can't give him the MVP at this point.. he beat the Lions, Seahawks, Jaguars, 49ers, and Dolphins. Keep in mind Mark Andrews was out the majority of these games and their 2 RBs"

The consensus from fans is that Lamar Jackson is the MVP and there is no debate, despite what Richard Sherman has to say in thinking Christian McCaffrey should be the MVP.

Lamar Jackson's 2023 stats

Lamar Jackson has led the Baltimore Ravens to a 13-3 record, which is atop the AFC and also the best record in the NFL.

Jackson is 307-for-457 for 3,678 yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 821 yards and five touchdowns this season to add to his MVP-caliber campaign.

Following Week 17, Jackson is -20000 to win the MVP, which translates to a 99.5% chance of winning, so the oddsmakers expect the Ravens quarterback to win the award.

